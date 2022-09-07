Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Open House Set For Proposed City Projects
A public open house is set for Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A. The open house will feature information on proposed City projects including street repairs, the Norfolk Police facility expansion, and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. - A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power...
norfolkneradio.com
Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location
The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
Norfolk police warn of phone scam
The Norfolk Police Division is warning residents of a scam taking place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
WOWT
Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast sees highest 10th day enrollment in a decade
Enrollment continues to rise at Northeast Community College. At the 10th day enrollment report, which is the standard capture of enrollment in higher education, Northeast reported that 5,129 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. Northeast President Dr. Leah Barrett says Northeast has seen its highest 10th day enrollment numbers in ten years.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County
NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
norfolkneradio.com
Hit and run leads to DUI, drug arrest
A Norfolk woman was arrested after she drove off from a hit and run accident. Captain Mike Bauer says police received a call around 10:15 last night that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The reporter followed the car to a residence in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue.
thebestmix1055.com
Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.
On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested on drug charges after reported hit-and-run
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a reported hit-and-run in Norfolk Thursday night. At 10:12 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were notified of hit-and-run accident. The caller stated that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a sign in the median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis tops South Sioux City
The Norfolk boys tennis team won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles contests to defeat South Sioux City on Thursday, 7-2. Michael Foster and Francisco Aguilar both won their singles and doubles matches. Norfolk 7, South Sioux City 2. Singles. No. 1 Michael Foster (N) def....
News Channel Nebraska
NPD warns of scammers imitating officers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division is reporting a scam in which callers are reportedly using the NPD phone number and officer names to get money from victims. According to a press release issued by Norfolk PD, multiple citizens have reported receiving targeted calls that attempted to scam them out of money.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash
WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
Comments / 0