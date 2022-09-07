ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Open House Set For Proposed City Projects

A public open house is set for Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A. The open house will feature information on proposed City projects including street repairs, the Norfolk Police facility expansion, and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location

The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
WOWT

Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast sees highest 10th day enrollment in a decade

Enrollment continues to rise at Northeast Community College. At the 10th day enrollment report, which is the standard capture of enrollment in higher education, Northeast reported that 5,129 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. Northeast President Dr. Leah Barrett says Northeast has seen its highest 10th day enrollment numbers in ten years.
NORFOLK, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County

NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Hit and run leads to DUI, drug arrest

A Norfolk woman was arrested after she drove off from a hit and run accident. Captain Mike Bauer says police received a call around 10:15 last night that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The reporter followed the car to a residence in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.

On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested on drug charges after reported hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a reported hit-and-run in Norfolk Thursday night. At 10:12 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were notified of hit-and-run accident. The caller stated that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a sign in the median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk boys tennis tops South Sioux City

The Norfolk boys tennis team won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles contests to defeat South Sioux City on Thursday, 7-2. Michael Foster and Francisco Aguilar both won their singles and doubles matches. Norfolk 7, South Sioux City 2. Singles. No. 1 Michael Foster (N) def....
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD warns of scammers imitating officers

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division is reporting a scam in which callers are reportedly using the NPD phone number and officer names to get money from victims. According to a press release issued by Norfolk PD, multiple citizens have reported receiving targeted calls that attempted to scam them out of money.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash

WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
CUMING COUNTY, NE

