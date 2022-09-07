On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO