Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers; applications for Uvalde fund to open next week

Good morning! Steph here. Happy Thursday. It’s Sept. 8 already. I feel like this week is flying by. I hope you all got to see rain yesterday. We did. Mark and Mike said they got the rain while they were running errands. I powered through the rain while I was picking up my daughter at school. Yes, it was busy with a bunch of parents scrambling to pick up their kiddos, but I actually didn’t mind it. I parked far away and was prepared with my rain boots and my umbrella, so I enjoyed the the quick walk to the school. However, the rain came and went quick! When I went inside to pick up my daughter, the rain had stopped! I brought my daughter’s rain boots and jacket with me and when we stepped back outside, she looked at me like I was crazy! Lol! 😂 We enjoyed the brief “coolness” back to the car. There is a slight chance of rain today for some people, but not like yesterday. After today, Mike says prepare for the heat.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose in 2 months

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Another Hays Consolidated Independent School District student death has been attributed to fentanyl. HCISD Superintendent Eric Wright made the announcement in a letter sent to district families on Wednesday. “His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Team Boyle still a big part of Head for the Cure San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk returns this month to raise awareness and funds for those in the community with brain tumors. Since 2014, one family has been lacing up their shoes and running memory of their father, Jim Boyle. Boyle was KSAT...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

