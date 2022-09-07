Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
New Overdose Task Force created in Hays County following numerous fentanyl poisoning deaths
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A fourth student from Hays Consolidated District has died due to fentanyl poisoning in the past two months. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett reported seven fentanyl overdose deaths in his city and five in San Marcos. Hays County authorities...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
KSAT 12
County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers; applications for Uvalde fund to open next week
Good morning! Steph here. Happy Thursday. It’s Sept. 8 already. I feel like this week is flying by. I hope you all got to see rain yesterday. We did. Mark and Mike said they got the rain while they were running errands. I powered through the rain while I was picking up my daughter at school. Yes, it was busy with a bunch of parents scrambling to pick up their kiddos, but I actually didn’t mind it. I parked far away and was prepared with my rain boots and my umbrella, so I enjoyed the the quick walk to the school. However, the rain came and went quick! When I went inside to pick up my daughter, the rain had stopped! I brought my daughter’s rain boots and jacket with me and when we stepped back outside, she looked at me like I was crazy! Lol! 😂 We enjoyed the brief “coolness” back to the car. There is a slight chance of rain today for some people, but not like yesterday. After today, Mike says prepare for the heat.
KSAT 12
Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office. The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
United Way volunteers to assemble emergency kits for 9/11 days of service and remembrance
SAN ANTONIO – The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is creating hundreds of family emergency kits for their 9/11 days of service and remembrance. It’s a day honoring the victims and heroes of September 11 by giving back. “This event is special to United Way...
KSAT 12
University Health to begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine next week
SAN ANTONIO – University Health will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday to provide a new layer of protection against the Omicron variant. University Health pharmacies will offer vaccines to people 12 years or older with no appointment or advanced registration required, officials said Friday. “The...
KSAT 12
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested after deputies find over $187K worth of narcotics in West Side home, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after Bexar County deputies found over $187,000 worth of illegal substances, cash and guns in his West Side home. Ryan Harper, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at his residence in the 200 block of Mallow Grove.
KSAT 12
Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose in 2 months
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Another Hays Consolidated Independent School District student death has been attributed to fentanyl. HCISD Superintendent Eric Wright made the announcement in a letter sent to district families on Wednesday. “His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died...
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring. The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10. Some of the...
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Team Boyle still a big part of Head for the Cure San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk returns this month to raise awareness and funds for those in the community with brain tumors. Since 2014, one family has been lacing up their shoes and running memory of their father, Jim Boyle. Boyle was KSAT...
Comments / 0