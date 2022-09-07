Read full article on original website
Ex-school principal accused of 'willful cruelty' after video shows him shoving student
A former elementary school principal was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student after video showed him shoving the child to the ground, officials said Thursday. Brian Vollhardt, who resigned from Wolters Elementary School in Fresno after the school district launched an investigation into the June 7 altercation, faces a charge of willful cruelty to a minor, police and school officials said during a Thursday news conference.
Surveillance video shows former Fresno principal shoving student
Video captured the incident where a former principal at Wolters Elementary School in Fresno, California, shoved a 9-year-old special needs boy.Sept. 10, 2022.
Texas teacher on administrative leave after telling students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'
A teacher in El Paso, Texas, is on administrative leave and facing termination after she told students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" in an incident that was captured on video and shared on social media, according to the city's school district. In an 18-second clip, the Franklin High School...
Las Vegas reporter remembered as fearless force after elected official, angry at journalist's work, is arrested in his death
A veteran Las Vegas journalist, allegedly killed due to his investigative work, was a fearless force who took on the mob and spent decades exposing government wrongdoing, his colleagues said. In his final months, Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German wrote in-depth and revelatory stories about Clark County Public Administrator...
Nevada politician accused of murdering investigative journalist
Investigators say evidence shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death.Sept. 8, 2022.
Oberlin College pays $36 million to bakery over false racism accusations
Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio will pay a $36.59 million judgement to a bakery in a defamation lawsuit over accusations of racism after three Black students were arrested. WKYC’s Lindsay Buckingham reports.Sept. 9, 2022.
More than 230 Afghan refugee children are alone in the U.S. without their families
More than 230 Afghan children are alone in the U.S. while their parents or caregivers remain in Afghanistan, according to new figures from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement obtained by NBC News, and as it gets harder to evacuate anyone from Afghanistan, there is little hope of speedy reunions.
