Ex-school principal accused of 'willful cruelty' after video shows him shoving student

A former elementary school principal was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student after video showed him shoving the child to the ground, officials said Thursday. Brian Vollhardt, who resigned from Wolters Elementary School in Fresno after the school district launched an investigation into the June 7 altercation, faces a charge of willful cruelty to a minor, police and school officials said during a Thursday news conference.
Las Vegas reporter remembered as fearless force after elected official, angry at journalist's work, is arrested in his death

A veteran Las Vegas journalist, allegedly killed due to his investigative work, was a fearless force who took on the mob and spent decades exposing government wrongdoing, his colleagues said. In his final months, Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German wrote in-depth and revelatory stories about Clark County Public Administrator...
