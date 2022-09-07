Police looking to identify Burlington armed robbery suspect

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/6) 03:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to the Burlington store on 6th Avenue on Aug. 29 for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials said an employee saw a man stuffing clothing into his backpack. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was asked to remove the items from his bag and leave the store, but he pulled out a gun and pointed it at another employee, threatening to shoot him.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-10 and between 16-25 years old.

Anyone with information can call the police at 412-323-7161.