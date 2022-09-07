ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police looking to identify Burlington armed robbery suspect

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aF7o6_0hknEEsR00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/6) 03:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to the Burlington store on 6th Avenue on Aug. 29 for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials said an employee saw a man stuffing clothing into his backpack. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was asked to remove the items from his bag and leave the store, but he pulled out a gun and pointed it at another employee, threatening to shoot him.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-10 and between 16-25 years old.

Anyone with information can call the police at 412-323-7161.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

1 hospitalized following shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a reported shooting in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.The call came in around 9:30 Saturday night.Allegheny County 9-1-1 said one person was transported from the scene on Charles Street, near Knox Avenue.Our crew found a car damaged by bullets -- that crashed into a building down an alleyway off Charles Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg Police arrest shooting suspect, find alleged fentanyl stash in home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wilkinsburg Police say a shooting led them to a stash of drugs and now a suspect is in custody.Police say they were called out to Burns Street on Tuesday for two men shooting at each other.They identified one of the men as Bryant Jackson from the East Hills and arrested him at a house on a Park Hill Drive on Thursday. Inside the home, police say they found four guns and 11 ounces of fentanyl among other drug paraphernalia.Jackson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot and killed at gas station in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed Friday in Penn Hills.The shooting happened at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard and Sandy Creek Road around 7:15 p.m. Police said a 34-year-old man was inside an SUV when the shooter pulled up and fired multiple rounds. He was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he died. On Saturday morning, he was identified as 34-year-old Dante Jones of Pittsburgh. WATCH: Bryant Reed Reports:A clerk at the gas station said the victim came in and bought gas before he was killed. The clerk said he looked at the surveillance video and saw a car with two people inside pull up in a silver car and one man got out and started shooting.It is not clear if there are any suspects. Police are investigating. 
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

7th suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting

A seventh person suspected in the July slaying of a man in New Kensington was arrested Thursday. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced that 16-year-old Da’Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar, Fayette County, by state police and members of an unspecified fugitive task force.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

Indiana Borough Police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery of a person on South 7th Street early Thursday morning, and are asking the public for assistance. Police say that a woman was approached by an unknown man around 1:00 AM at the intersection of South 7th and Gompers Avenue. The man was in possession of a knife and demanded cash from the woman. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not physically hurt.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrants issued for smash-and-grab burglaries in Shadyside and Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued arrest warrants in connection with a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in Shadyside and Lawrenceville.Pittsburgh police said the warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Michael Moffett of Aliquippa. Moffett is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft from a motor vehicle, among others. Police said three businesses were broken into or vandalized in Shadyside on the night of Aug. 25 into the morning of Aug. 26. Police said five businesses along Butler Street in Lawrenceville were either broken into or had attempted break-ins days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Robbery#Kdka Tv#Pittsburgh Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police putting more officers at Squirrel Hill bus stop after student fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fight this week at a Squirrel Hill bus stop has Pittsburgh police saying enough is enough. That fight led to officers deploying their tasers. Two juveniles were hit and sent to the hospital along with an officer. Now charges are pending against the teenagers. In the immediate aftermath, police are putting officers at the bus stop to make sure everything stays orderly. For the long term, they want to work with the community to keep everyone safe. It was Tuesday when the fight broke after students got out of class...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police lieutenant back on duty after investigation into alleged connection to Oath Keepers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police lieutenant remains on the job nearly a year after a report uncovered that he allegedly used his city email to sign up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group.On Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt confirmed that the Office of Municipal Investigations interviewed Lieutenant Philip Mercurio about his reported involvement with the Oath Keepers. Members of the group were a part of the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and several are facing charges.Mercurio was a firearms instructor and was moved to administrative duty last November.On Thursday, Schmidt said Mercurio is back at work with the police department, but he refused to give any more information."Due to the language in the FOP contract, we cannot speak to discipline or the charges and final findings of the OMI investigation or the discipline," Schmidt said.In his membership sign-up, Mercurio allegedly wrote that he would use his position as a firearms instructor to spread the word of the Oath Keepers.Schmidt said investigators found no evidence he'd done so and no other police officers involved with the group.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
BETHEL PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim dies after being stabbed in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in the middle of the street in Homewood on Wednesday.Police say the man was found lying in the middle of Mulford Street, near North Braddock Avenue just before 4 p.m.A report from the Allegheny County Coroner said that 27-year-old David Kelly of Pittsburgh was stabbed.He was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died Police say the situation is still under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun found near Allderdice High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A gun was found near Allderdice High School on Wednesday, police said. A Pittsburgh Public Schools officer found the loaded gun in a Nike shoulder bag beneath a grocery bag in the driveway of a private property on Pittock Street, police said. The firearm was confirmed to be stolen. Pittsburgh police said its K9 officers searched the area and didn't find any other firearms or contraband. Investigators with the city will review video provided by the school as part of their investigation. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said while the gun wasn't found on school property, families were notified. It comes a day after police said officers tased two juveniles while trying to break up a fight on Murray Avenue near Allderdice High School. One of those officers was also injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh area churches holding prayer walk to call for an end to gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, local churches are combining forces in an effort to put an end to gun violence in Allegheny County. The group says that enough is enough and they believe in order to create change, they must be on the front lines and visible. They will come together for a prayer walk this morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of gun violence and their families. They'll be wearing t-shirts with the dates and names of those who have been killed in shootings. They say they believe that's a tangible way to experience the loss of life and disruption of lives that gun violence creates. A recent survey from CeaseFirePA of 400 kids showed that more than half of those surveyed have lost a family member to gun violence. Prior to the walk beginning, speakers will share their stories and a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office will be in attendance. Also, there will be a memorial that has already been displayed at three churches and expanded to four more. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Valley View Presbyterian Church.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

14-year-old student found with knives on Hempfield High School property

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are pending after a 14-year-old student was found with knives in his possession on the campus of Hempfield High School.State Police say Troopers from the Greensburg barracks were called around 11 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a student who had knives at the school.Police say the knives were seized and the investigation is ongoing.According to police, criminal charges are pending. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police.  Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Feds charge 14 in alleged heroin, fentanyl, cocaine conspiracy in Youngstown

Authorities are rounding up fourteen people who federal investigators believe are responsible for flooding the Youngstown area with controlled substances like heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and tramadol. The arrests are based on a 54-page, 46-count federal indictment alleging that Terrence Chauncey May used a LaSalle Avenue home on Youngstown’s South Side...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy