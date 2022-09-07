Read full article on original website
Related
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild
When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
TVGuide.com
CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, and More Return
Get ready for new episodes of S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and The Amazing Race. CBS will be among the first broadcast networks to debut new episodes this fall TV season. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off on Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and will stretch through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles finally gets new episodes.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Reveals Jamie and Eddie’s Fate
Season 13 of “Blue Bloods” is coming this October. The showrunner previewed the season, and… The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Reveals Jamie and Eddie’s Fate appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out About Leaving Show
Ahead of Chicago PD season 10, rumors sparked that longtime star, Jesse Lee Soffer, plans… The post ‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out About Leaving Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have… The post ‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status? appeared first on Outsider.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter in New York City
We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods’ 13th season this fall. And, the cast of the series is still working hard to bring us some exciting storylines when the police procedural drama returns to TV in October. However, series star Marisa Ramirez...
‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake
Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Trailer: Will a Blimp Emergency Claim One of the Crew?
The 118 is back in action in a little over a week. FOX has finally unveiled our first look at 9-1-1 Season 6 in the form of a teaser trailer. We learned earlier this summer that the big disaster to kick off the season would be a blimp crashing into a packed stadium.
‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20
NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Agent Partnership on the Show
Criminal Minds is one of the most popular shows that has quite a dedicated fan base that loves it still after all of these years. Yet if you ask them, then who in the world would make up their favorite agent partnership? Apparently, some fans headed over to Reddit and shared their opinions. A user happened to post a poll about asking fans who is their favorite BAU agent. Well, the votes are in and Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, and Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, get top votes.
Outsider.com
556K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0