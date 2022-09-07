Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Amid late season fire surge, CAL FIRE reminds public to be mindful
NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — Since last Friday, CAL FIRE and other fire agencies have responded to the Mill Fire, the Mountain Fire, the Coyote Fire; the list goes on and on, and it’s seemingly growing by the day. What’s causing this sudden surge in fires? Outside of the...
krcrtv.com
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over Michigan's voters begins
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All petition...
