Lima News
Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik survives attempted ouster
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio—Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik has survived an attempt by state party officials to replace him less than two months before the November general election. After more than an hour of debate, the Ohio GOP state central committee decided Friday not to hold leadership elections until...
Lima News
DeWine orders flags lowered to half staff for Patriot Day
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags in Ohio be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day, Sept. 11. The order is to be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11 on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state. DeWine is also...
Lima News
Ohio to fund local drug task forces
PUTNAM COUNTY — More than two dozen local Ohio drug task forces will receive financial support from the state to aid in disrupting the drug trade and reduce substance abuse, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday. DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will give $18,371.32 cents to the Multi-Area Narcotics...
Lima News
Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall
As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
Lima News
Colorado’s fall colors are coming
DENVER — Having spent the past two months flying over all 24 million acres of Colorado’s forests to assess their health, one of the state’s leading forestry experts foresees a good-to-great year for fall foliage with peak colors starting in mid-September. Dan West, the state forest entomologist...
Lima News
Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday
BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
