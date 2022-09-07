ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Power asks customers to conserve energy

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power asked customers to #LightentheLoad over social media Tuesday night, as current conditions across the west are leading to higher strain on the grid. Despite the increased demand, Idaho Power does not expect rolling outages. “A couple thing we’re seeing that everyone is seeing is...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gets $8.3 million in JUUL payout

IDAHO, USA — A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 34 states and the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Artificial dams blocking fish passage

BOISE, Idaho — After finding a man-made dam blocking fish passing through on Lolo Creek, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding Idahoans not to intentionally impact natural features. On August 18, IDFG received a call to report a man-made dam under the bridge that crosses...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fish and Game warn public about increased bear conflicts

BOISE, Idaho — After an increase in bear reports, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding residents about tips that can help them avoid a bear encounter. Staff at the Southwest Regional Fish and Game Office reported multiple calls about black bears breaking into homes near Crouch, with most encounters happening around the Castle Mountain and Terrace Lakes neighborhoods.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron to build new memory fab in Boise, first for U.S. in 20 years

BOISE, Idaho — Micron will build a new fab in Idaho. The Boise-based semiconductor company made the announcement Thursday morning, 23 days after President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act that will provide incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. -- legislation Micron has said was needed for the company to expand in this country rather than Asia.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

