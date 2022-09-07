Read full article on original website
Suicide Prevention Month proclamation signed by Gov. Little
BOISE, Idaho — September 10 has officially been deemed "Suicide Prevention Month" in Idaho, after Governor Brad Little signed the proclamation at the 12th annual "Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk, Break the Silence" event, held Saturday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), suicide is...
Boise squadron takes home win in A-10 fighter jet showcase
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The...
Idaho Power asks customers to conserve energy
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power asked customers to #LightentheLoad over social media Tuesday night, as current conditions across the west are leading to higher strain on the grid. Despite the increased demand, Idaho Power does not expect rolling outages. “A couple thing we’re seeing that everyone is seeing is...
Idaho gets $8.3 million in JUUL payout
IDAHO, USA — A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 34 states and the...
Guide for 9/11 memorial events around Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States that took place on September 11, 2001. Here are the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley to recognize the important day. Boise:. Sept. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Treasure...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would...
U.S. Department of Interior removes derogatory term toward Native Americans from federal use
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of the Interior has completed removing the word "squaw" from federal geographic features likes buttes, creeks and canyons. The term is seen as derogatory toward Native Americans. The name change includes 71 geographic features in Idaho, and 650 across America. One of the...
Idaho Legislature wants judge to reconsider abortion ban ruling
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature is asking a federal judge to reconsider his ruling on the near-total abortion ban because they believe his ruling also conflicts with the language in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. In a brief filed Wednesday, Daniel W. Bower and Monte Neil...
Smokey haze engulfs Treasure Valley, but lower temperatures this week could help
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Treasure Valley is in the middle of a ring of fire, flooding the valley with smoke from wildfires in Oregon and central Idaho. Tim Phelps of Great Basin Incident Management said Tuesday the air quality will get worse before it gets better.
Artificial dams blocking fish passage
BOISE, Idaho — After finding a man-made dam blocking fish passing through on Lolo Creek, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding Idahoans not to intentionally impact natural features. On August 18, IDFG received a call to report a man-made dam under the bridge that crosses...
Fish and Game warn public about increased bear conflicts
BOISE, Idaho — After an increase in bear reports, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding residents about tips that can help them avoid a bear encounter. Staff at the Southwest Regional Fish and Game Office reported multiple calls about black bears breaking into homes near Crouch, with most encounters happening around the Castle Mountain and Terrace Lakes neighborhoods.
Former refugees grow, supply produce for seven child daycares
BOISE, Idaho — Students usually grow their skills in the classroom, but this time they are growing them in the garden. "It helps to foster a sense of where their food comes from. That connection to it and their expansion on food," Nutrition Works program monitor Kelli Jeffress said.
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Camping in Idaho this weekend? Experts warn to be careful with campfires
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. With hot temperatures forecasted and the state experiencing elevated fire danger, experts are urging recreationists to take extra caution with campfires during the long holiday weekend. “Because of the tinder-dry conditions of Idaho’s forests and rangelands after two...
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
Idaho family adopts first beagle rescued from mass breeding facility
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho family welcomed the first dog rescued from a lab testing and breeding facility in Virginia earlier this year. Samson’s adopted family says seeing him experience regular things, like touching grass for the first time, has been rewarding. "Dogs need a lot of attention....
Special Session: Big tax cuts, education funding boosts approved, signed into law
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown.
Micron to build new memory fab in Boise, first for U.S. in 20 years
BOISE, Idaho — Micron will build a new fab in Idaho. The Boise-based semiconductor company made the announcement Thursday morning, 23 days after President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act that will provide incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. -- legislation Micron has said was needed for the company to expand in this country rather than Asia.
