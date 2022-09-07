ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
City
Queen City, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
gladstonedispatch.com

Jazz favorites coming to Friday in the Park

The Brad Allen Trio will bring a variety of jazz favorites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 to Friday in the Park at North Kansas City's Festival Pavilion in Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Simply Grand Creamery & Kitchen opens in Grandview

Simply Grand Kitchen and Creamery opened on 504 Main Street in Grandview on August 26, first to family and friends and then to the public. Zach Taylor, 31, who has worked for the last nine years as the facility manager at Mac N Seitz, was behind the counter scooping ice cream on a recent afternoon. He is part owner of Simply Grand, along with his aunt Mary Kay Bader and his mother Laurie Taylor.
GRANDVIEW, MO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
AARP
Food & Wine

Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again

Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day

Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour.  The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

13 things to do in KC this weekend, September 8-11

The kick-off of the Chiefs season in a big game against the Cardinals, one of the city’s largest arts festivals and one of country music’s biggest stars at the T-Mobile Center make for a big fall weekend. (Oh, and there are gyros, too.) Riff Generation. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO

