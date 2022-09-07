Simply Grand Kitchen and Creamery opened on 504 Main Street in Grandview on August 26, first to family and friends and then to the public. Zach Taylor, 31, who has worked for the last nine years as the facility manager at Mac N Seitz, was behind the counter scooping ice cream on a recent afternoon. He is part owner of Simply Grand, along with his aunt Mary Kay Bader and his mother Laurie Taylor.

