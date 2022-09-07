Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
kcur.org
Only a shell remains of Midtown's Katz Drug Store. Here's where the luxury apartment project stands
The historic Katz Drug Store building standing on the corner of Westport Road and Main Street in midtown Kansas City is getting a major face lift. The roof has been removed, exposing the steel frame of the building, the back wall has been torn out and wired fences surround the block.
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
bluevalleypost.com
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
gladstonedispatch.com
Jazz favorites coming to Friday in the Park
The Brad Allen Trio will bring a variety of jazz favorites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 to Friday in the Park at North Kansas City's Festival Pavilion in Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit...
Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants
The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on Bon Appetit's annual ranking can be found tucked away in Brookside.
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
OPPD working to locate dog responsible for biting, injuring another dog
The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in order to locate a dog responsible for biting another dog between 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday.
martincitytelegraph.com
Simply Grand Creamery & Kitchen opens in Grandview
Simply Grand Kitchen and Creamery opened on 504 Main Street in Grandview on August 26, first to family and friends and then to the public. Zach Taylor, 31, who has worked for the last nine years as the facility manager at Mac N Seitz, was behind the counter scooping ice cream on a recent afternoon. He is part owner of Simply Grand, along with his aunt Mary Kay Bader and his mother Laurie Taylor.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
Food & Wine
Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again
Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day
Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour. The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
KCTV 5
KC’s first Black-owned brewery nears grand opening in 18th & Vine District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In one year, significant progress has been made at 2000 Vine. On the windows, Vine Street Brewing Co. is making its mark. Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery planned to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done. “As a historic building, we...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
kansascitymag.com
13 things to do in KC this weekend, September 8-11
The kick-off of the Chiefs season in a big game against the Cardinals, one of the city’s largest arts festivals and one of country music’s biggest stars at the T-Mobile Center make for a big fall weekend. (Oh, and there are gyros, too.) Riff Generation. The Kansas City...
1 injured in Friday afternoon house fire in Kansas City
One person was injured Friday afternoon in a house fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Best weekly grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores
Kansas City shoppers can save smart by shopping these weekly grocery deals at Aldi, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, and Sprouts.
