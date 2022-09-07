Kentuckians still have time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Voter registration can be completed online or in person at a county clerk’s office. In Christian County, the clerk’s office is in the courthouse at 511 S. Main St. Residents can also print this online form and submit it by mail.

To qualify, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Kentucky for at least 28 before the election.

Voters must be at least 18 year old. Kentucky law allows 17-year-olds to register if they will be 18 by Election Day.

Christian County election officials are increasing the number of polling places in the general election. Sixteen voting centers will be open at these locations: