Northbound State Route 125 Alternate Traffic Route Will Be In Effect For FasTrack Users Through September

Alpine residents anticipated heavy rain, but not the wind
Friday's wind and rain has caused crews to remain hard at work surveying damage all across the county.
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
chulavistatoday.com
Heat Wave Reaches 10th Day in a Row in San Diego County
With Southern California entering a 10th straight day of a prolonged heat wave, a tropical storm is bringing heavy rains and strong winds today and could create dangerous conditions in recent burn areas. Southern California experienced a ninth straight day of record-setting heat Thursday, and the state's power regulators avoided...
eastcountymagazine.org
CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Kay approaches
Inland San Diego communities brace for intense winds as Tropical Storm Kay approaches. ABC 10News spoke with SDG&E and residents in Alpine.
fox5sandiego.com
Rules of the Road: Street takeovers, loud exhausts and illegal mods
SAN DIEGO — Eleven people were arrested and 50 others were cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of sideshow takeovers around San Diego County. CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings joined FOX 5 Tuesday to discuss takeovers, as well as loud exhausts and illegal mods.
Tropical Storm Kay: Wind, rain not keeping some beachgoers away
From Ocean Beach to Pacific Beach, people were out enjoying the light rain Friday morning. Several people enjoyed walking, running, biking in the rain. In the morning, there were a couple dozen surfers out in the water.
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
Valley Roadrunner
Hurricane could bring significant rain; get sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
County to send out test emergency alert message next week
The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week, representatives said Wednesday.
Explosive device found along Interstate 15 near Miramar
An explosive device found by freeway cleanup crews along Interstate 15 was detonated by authorities Thursday morning.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System
The City of Chula Vista will participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System this month to determine its speed, reliability, and accuracy in geographically targeted areas. The city is one of 42 public safety agencies across the nation to partner with the Federal Communications Commission....
chulavistatoday.com
Remnants of Hurricane Kay could fall in areas of San Diego County
San Diego County officials cautioned that Hurricane Kay could bring heavy rainfall and high winds to the region as it travels north along the Baja California peninsula. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Kay is about 200 miles Southeast of Cabo and should reach a point about 150 miles Southwest Friday night as a weakening tropical storm. An excessive heat warning, which was first issued before labor day weekend, is not set to expire until 8 p.m. Friday.
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Tropical Storm Kay brings heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across San Diego County as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay pushes northward along Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
northcountydailystar.com
South Buena Vista Park Closed Thursday, September 8
South Buena Vista Park will be closed during the morning hours on Thursday, September 8 for maintenance improvements. Crews will be removing the silt buildup and re-grading the area around the playground. The closure will expediate the work so that residents and visitors can enjoy the park and its surroundings...
Tropical Storm Kay to bring significant rain and high winds to San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Major rain is expected Friday starting at noon through Saturday as clouds fill the sky in anticipation for the arrival of widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind associated with Tropical Storm Kay. By the time Kay moves closest to San Diego, it will veer...
iheart.com
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
