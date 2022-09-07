Read full article on original website
Rain and storms stick around for the end of the week
Clouds have moved in over most of Middle Georgia this evening as our next weather maker sets up to our south. An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel in moisture to Middle Georgia through the weekend. This will result in periods of heavy...
Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
