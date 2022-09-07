Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern Boys capture Buckley Invitational
The Mason County Eastern boys cross country team took the Buckley Invitational title on Saturday held in Buckley. The Cardinals finished with a total team score of 45. They were followed by Frankfort (54) and the Pentwater Falcons finished in 3rd place with a score of 100. Rounding out the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall chalks up another impressive victory, 50-0, over Alpena
The Whitehall Vikings put on a show in front of their home crowd on Friday night in an impressive 50-0 victory over Alpena. It was the Vikings’ home opener after starting on the road the first two games. The Vikings raced out to a 26-0 lead after one quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Results from Fruitport volleyball invitational on Saturday
The Fruitport volleyball team hosted Montague, Whitehall, North Muskegon and others at there own invitational on Saturday. The Trojans wrapped up the day 2-2 with wins against NorthPointe Christian (17-25, 25-18, 15-10) and North Muskegon (25-16, 27-25). Losses came at the hands of Whitehall (25-23, 19-25, 12-15) and Gull Lake...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington defense shuts down Fremont, 7-0
It wasn’t pretty, especially with the mistakes Ludington made throughout the contest, but the Orioles hung tough against a much-improved Fremont team and came away with a 7-0 victory in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. The game was played in Fremont. Ludington scored its touchdown in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Stidham and Wendt each get hat tricks as Ludington cruises past Grant 9-1 in Friday soccer action
For the second consecutive game the 15th ranked Ludington boys soccer team had two players score three goals apiece as the Orioles ran over Grant, 9-1 in a non-conference home game Friday night. The Orioles didn’t take long to assert their dominance over the Tigers, either, finding the back of...
localsportsjournal.com
Silverthorn rushes for 133 yards as White Cloud gets by Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians won a tough game on Friday evening against the Hesperia Panthers 26-14 in a game played in White Cloud. Offensively the Indians were led in rushing by Jace Silverthorn with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Landyn Mcgowen had 72 yards and a touchdown. In the air...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague rebounds from Week 2 loss to cruises past Orchard View 42-6
The Montague Wildcats tuned up for their upcoming showdown with Whitehall next Friday by defeating Orchard View 42-6 on Friday evening in a game played at Montague. The young and inexperienced Cardinals simply were no match for the Wildcats but Orchard View head coach Fred Rademacher is content with the work ethic that his players are putting forth.
localsportsjournal.com
Jones scores two touchdowns, rushes for nearly 200 yards as Oakridge crushes Manistee 46-19
Leading from start to finish, the Oakridge football team made a huge statement against Manistee in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division opener for both teams Friday night. The Eagles scored on their first drive and never looked back in a 46-19 win at Chippewa Field in Manistee. After taking...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo gets into the win column with 20-0 shutout of Morley-Stanwood
MORLEY– — The Newaygo Lions broke into the win column in impressive fashion on Friday night. The visiting Lions blanked the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks 20-0 and gave Coach Scott Force his first career victory. On the Lions’ second drive, Grant Harkness threw a screen pass to Remy Wells that...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna crushes Holton in WMC-Rivers conference opener
The Ravenna Bulldogs special teams play was outstanding and sparked a massive 61-8 win over Holton on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division game was over in a heartbeat as Ravenna took a commanding 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 48-0 lead at halftime. In...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer sweeps Muskegon in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team made a clean sweep of Muskegon on Thursday with scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-8. Sophia Corradin posted four aces, digs and kills, while Allison McManus scored five aces. Madisyn Dykema and Lauren Nelson added eight kills and four kills respectively. Reeths-Puffer (4-3-2) will compete at...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington girls take top honors at Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational, boys finish runner-up
SCOTTVILLE— It was a good day for the Ludington cross country teams on Thursday afternoon. The girls won the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational while the boys finished second. The event was at Riverside Park in Scottville. Ludington finished with a team score of 21 in the girls meet. They...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon wins thriller, 28-20, over up-and-coming Reeths-Puffer; Guy tops 200 yards rushing
Suffice to say that Friday’s latest installment – the first in the Cody Kater era as head coach of the Rockets – was a whole different ballgame. Muskegon (2-1) wore down the visitors in the second half, using power blocking from its offensive line and the dynamic running of junior quarterback M’Khi Guy to pull out a thrilling 28-20 victory over the upset-minded Rockets in front of 6,000 fans at historic Hackley Stadium.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington swim team enjoys success at Northview meet
Ludington freshman Madison Bearup qualified for the MHSAA state meet in the 200-yard intermediate, her second event in which she has qualified. The Orioles boasted 16 lifetime and 7 season-best swims in individual events Wednesday at the Northview meet. Reese Willis won the 50-yard freestyle and Cora Mahler had impressive...
localsportsjournal.com
Late touchdown lifts Benton Harbor to victory over Muskegon Catholic, 28-20
The Benton Harbor Tigers scored a late touchdown on Friday night and defeated the host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders 28-20 in a game played at Kehren Stadium. With the game tied at 20-all, the Tigers scored on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jaeden Meeks, then added the 2-point conversion to grab an eight-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree in cross country
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept the first WMD Jamboree in cross country this season on Wednesday afternoon at Marion. In boys action the Cardinals finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Pentwater and Bear Lake both with scores of 53. Taking top honors with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores takes OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree
The Mona Shores girls golf team claimed top honors in the third OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree of the season on Wednesday afternoon at The Mines Golf Course in Grand Rapids. The Sailors finished four shots ahead of runner-up Zeeland West. Mona Shores shot a team round of 183 while the...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys finish runner-up at Ok Conference-Green Jamboree
The Mona Shores boys cross country team settled for the runner-up position on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Conference-Green Jamboree held at Wyoming. Meanwhile the Sailor girls came in 3rd place. In the boys division, Zeeland West took top team honors with a score of 29 while the Sailors finished...
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee finishes runner-up at Traverse City West Invitational golf tourney
Manistee’s girls golf team finished second at the Traverse City West small school invitational at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Beulah on Thursday. East Jordan took first place with a team score of 427, followed by the Chippewas with 446. Kendal Waligorski tied for first place overall with...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic falls in four sets to Western Michigan Aviation Academy
The Muskegon Catholic volleyball team battled, but came up short against Western Michigan Aviation Academy on Thursday evening. The Crusaders fell in four sets by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 16-25 and 16-25. Elana LaGuire had 16 digs and three aces, while Ella Muskovin had six digs and three aces. Also,...
