There are only 3 men I fear: my Dad, my God, and hillary clinton. I have no doubt the Dems will try to run her again in 2024. In 2004, they could have run anyone and beaten Bush. They chose Kerry for failure, because after 8 years of Bush they thought they could justify running HC, and win (which seemed obvious during the DNC when the cameras kept leaving camera from Kerry to HC front row). It almost worked, if it wasn't for the charismatic Obama (not a fan). Dementia Joe has the worst polling numbers of any US President, and he isn't even 2 years in yet, and his gaffes are getting worse (probably brought on by his dementia).
damn shes getting scarier with every picture! better not let the kids see her, they'll have nightmares. and yes, im sorry to say there ARE monsters in real life
No going to listen to that old lying bag has been, her & Bill have lied from the beginning, she & has had people killed that was close to them , she was responsible for DRG’s hospitals billing that sent new born babies home the day they where born & they died, because they where not monitor long enough! She responsible for Russia Russia! She should be in orange jumpsuit in GITMO
Related
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
RELATED PEOPLE
Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump ‘went to the dark side’
James Corden Magnificently Mocks MAGA Republicans' Reaction To Joe Biden's Speech
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 28