Baltimore, MD

Man accused of shooting brother, leading to Federal Hill standoff, charged with attempted murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

Man accused of shooting brother, leading to Federal Hill standoff, charged with attempted murder 00:30

BALTIMORE -- The man accused of shooting his own brother then barricading himself inside a Federal Hill building is now charged with attempted second-degree murder, police said.

On Aug. 29, Bobby Trujillo, 62, allegedly shot his brother , Federal Hill veterinarian Dr. John Trujillo, in the leg, police said.

"It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department said at the time. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who went in even though the suspect was still inside the house with weapons."

The accused shooter then barricaded himself inside the building that houses the Light Street Animal Hospital.

Bobby Trujillo was arrested after an hours-long standoff, during which homes and businesses were evacuated and homas Johnson Elementary/Middle School school was place on lockdown.

"He was supposed to be evicted. It was a problem between the brothers. So I guess he took it out on him today," said David Peters, who knows Dr. Trujillo.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

