Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
Huobi Receives License to Operate a Digital Asset Exchange in the British Virgin Islands
Huobi Group has received a license to operate a digital asset exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The approval came from the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and was awarded to Huobi subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (BWL). On April 16th, 2021, BWL was approved by the BVI FSC to participate in the BVI Regulatory Sandbox. BWL also holds an Investment Business License.
SEC Creates New Office of Crypto Assets to Address Unique and Evolving Issues Related to Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created two new offices – one focused specifically on the digital asset or crypto-asset sector. According to the SEC, the Office of Crypto Assets has been added to the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The Office of Crypto Assets is expected to continue the work currently performed across the DRP to review filings involving crypto assets. The SEC said that by assigning companies and filings to one office the DRP will be able to better focus its resources and expertise to address the unique and evolving filing review issues related to crypto assets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report
Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
Bitcoin Rising. Why?
As Ethereum pushes forward with the Merge, Bitcoin has been ignored a bit – at least until yesterday when BTC rocketed beyond the $20,000 level nearing $22K. So what’s going on? Was it just Bitcoin’s time to move higher after watching Ethereum from the sidelines?. Matt Senter,...
Qtum Successfully Combines Bitcoin’s Taproot with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)
Qtum combines Bitcoin’s (BTC) security with Ethereum’s (ETH) programmability in one platform. One of the most innovative aspects of Qtum is that users can “enjoy both Bitcoin and Ethereum updates.” One of these new updates happens to Bitcoin’s Taproot. As explained in a blog post,...
Coinbase to Fund Lawsuit Challenging Tornado Cash Sanctions by US Department of Treasury
Last month, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) applied sanctions to Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing platform. The second sanctions hitting a mixer, the enforcement action is still the first of its kind as the code running Tornado.cash was open source and operating without the guidance of a corporation or other entity. Crypto industry supporters slammed the decision drawing a parallel to sanctioning a road because bad people drive on it as well as describing it as an attack on free speech.
