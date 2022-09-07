The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created two new offices – one focused specifically on the digital asset or crypto-asset sector. According to the SEC, the Office of Crypto Assets has been added to the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The Office of Crypto Assets is expected to continue the work currently performed across the DRP to review filings involving crypto assets. The SEC said that by assigning companies and filings to one office the DRP will be able to better focus its resources and expertise to address the unique and evolving filing review issues related to crypto assets.

