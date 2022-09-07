Man sets fire to San Marcos business, walks off; reward offered for suspect info

SAN MARCOS – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent arson in San Marcos.

The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 10 at the San Marcos View Estates in the 100 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, according to Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Newly released surveillance footage shows an unidentified man approaching the business office and setting it on fire before walking away from the scene.

Luckily, no one was hurt, according to officials. The fire did cause $3,000 in damage to the business’ front office, however.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black and white flannel, blue jeans and white shoes.

The matter remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case.

