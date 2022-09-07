ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
dallasexpress.com

Fatal Local Crash Investigated as Intoxicated Manslaughter Case

A Wednesday morning crash in Irving is now being investigated as a possible intoxication manslaughter case, according to the Irving Police Department. The fatal crash happened on State Highway 183 East near Carl Road during the early morning commute, causing the highway to be shut down at O’Connor and forcing some drivers to find an alternate route.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Greenhaven Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when police arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, unresponsive, lying in the yard behind the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Davis to a local hospital, where he died.
CBS DFW

Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 
CBS DFW

Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
