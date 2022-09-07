Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Related
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Big T Plaza shooting: One person dead after three shot in Dallas shopping mall as cops rush to scene
ONE person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in a shopping mall on Saturday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that three people had been shot - one fatally - in the Big T Plaza. The condition of the other two victims...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting Death of Dallas Business Owner
He was considered a pilar of the Dallas Asian community. Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Chin “Jin” Shin, who was known to many as a pillar of the Dallas Asian community. Shin was a father and owned Encore Family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest
Here's how police were able to identify two suspects in a fatal shooting.
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
Newly released documents are shedding some light on the road rage incident in Fort Worth that left a pillar of the DFW Asian-American community dead. Jin Shin ended up surrounded by a group of angry people who took his keys, punched him in the head and ultimately shot and killed him.
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
dallasexpress.com
Fatal Local Crash Investigated as Intoxicated Manslaughter Case
A Wednesday morning crash in Irving is now being investigated as a possible intoxication manslaughter case, according to the Irving Police Department. The fatal crash happened on State Highway 183 East near Carl Road during the early morning commute, causing the highway to be shut down at O’Connor and forcing some drivers to find an alternate route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Woman arrested, accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to Tarrant Co. Jail inmate
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested after being accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to an inmate inside the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TCSO said Aaliyah Lyles, who worked for an outside vendor, was arrested in August...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Greenhaven Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when police arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, unresponsive, lying in the yard behind the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Davis to a local hospital, where he died.
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four people were taken into custody near the Tyler area after a robbery and shooting at a Carrollton bank. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. Police didn't say...
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum shooting: Police release photos of suspects in shooting that killed 20-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas Police released new photos of suspects in a deadly shooting in Deep Ellum. 20-year-old Aareon Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Malcom X Boulevard and Commerce Street just after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined the actual shooting happened on Clover Street near Crowdus Street,...
South Carolina tipster reports sighting of missing Melissa Highsmith, who disappeared from Texas 51 years ago
A tipster contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) earlier this week to report the potential sighting of a woman who may have gone missing as a baby 51 years ago. The reported sighting occurred in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the organization dedicated to finding missing...
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (September 2nd-September 8th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of September 2nd through September 8th, 2022:. –Officers responded to a terroristic threat at Costco, in which an irate person made threats to the business. We traced the call to a possible suspect and completed an information report.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Fox News
787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1