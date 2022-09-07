Was Pedro Scamming Chantel? — ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Believes Season 4 Reveals the Truth

Chantel Everett’s family has been cautious about trusting Pedro Jimeno since the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. Fast forward seven years, Pedro suddenly decides to file for divorce from Chantel on The Family Chantel Season 4 finale.

One 90 Day Fiancé fan rewatched season 4 and noticed some major red flags pointing to the Everett family’s theory that Pedro is a scammer. Let’s take a look back at how it all started.

Chantel’s family accuses Pedro of being part of a ‘marriage scam’

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Pedro decides to divorce Chantel after seven years together. After moving into his own apartment, Pedro discovers that Chantel had swiped over $250,000 out of their shared business account.

Pedro goes to Chantel’s family’s home to look for her. That’s when her sister, Winter Everett, and father, Thomas Everett, stood up to Pedro, accusing him of being part of a marriage scam .

“It seems like, now, it could be a marriage scam ,” Thomas tells Pedro, who immediately denies it. Pedro argues that if he was really in it for a Green Card, he could have applied for it three years ago if he wanted to. However, they argue that all it proves is that he’s concerned about appearing as a “scammer” to avoid getting caught.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fan believes Pedro has been acting shady since season 4

One 90 Day Fiancé fan rewatched Chantel and Pedro’s premiere season, 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, to find out if their marriage was a scam (via Reddit). The fan noticed many red flags in Pedro’s behavior even before marrying Chantel.

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, Episode 1, Chantel lies to her family about Pedro’s visa, telling them he’s on a student visa to become an aviator mechanic instead of the finacé (K-1) visa. In episode 2, Pedro makes a comment that stands out to the fan. “During a confessional, Pedro says he “didn’t know” he was going to be with an American while craning his neck to stare at the ceiling. Truly weird,” the fan writes.

In episode 6, Pedro admits to the cameras that he frequently pretends not to speak English well to avoid questions. Until the mention of a prenup in episode 9. He tries to manipulate Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas, into trusting him. Fortunately for Chantel, they do not back down.

In episode 10, Pedro talks to his mom, Lydia, regarding the prenup. She shouts, “Don’t sign a thing!” BDays before their wedding, they visit a lawyer to get a prenup written up. However, the lawyer said it’s not possible to do in such a limited amount of time. Chantel’s family, worried about Chantel’s inheritance, prints out a generic prenup online. And eventually, Pedro agrees to sign it, and the pair get married in a small wedding in a park.

Another major red flag was during the tell-all episode when Pedro says his friends think he’s a scammer. And Pedro mentioned that he had Chantel’s phone password but that she could not have his. “After re-watching, I don’t think we can really blame Chantel for her family distrusting Pedro,” the fan concludes.

Was Chantels’ family right all along about Pedro?

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Chantel reveals Pedro’s strange behavior to her family. Such as Pedro coming home drunk every night, avoiding intimacy with her for over a year, and secretly withdrawing large sums of money from their joint bank account. The family is now even more confident that Pedro was using Chantel for a Green Card and money.

“We thought he was here for good intentions. He’s not here for good intentions. He’s here for his own agenda,” Thomas says. “To go from closing on a house to suddenly wanting a divorce is really, I would say, just bizarre and questionable,” adds Karen.

“I’ve always had my doubts about Pedro from the beginning. But I really gave him a chance to try to like, ‘Okay, maybe I might have misjudged him.’ But Pedro showed his hand. Pedro showed his true colors. He’s who I thought he was,” Chantel’s brother, River Everett, tells the cameras.

Does this prove that Pedro married Chantel for all of the wrong reasons? Perhaps fans will never know the truth. Here’s hoping there will be more seasons of The Family Chantel soon to answer these questions.

