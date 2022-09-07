ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Pedro Scamming Chantel? — ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Believes Season 4 Reveals the Truth

By Julia Odom
 4 days ago

Chantel Everett’s family has been cautious about trusting Pedro Jimeno since the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. Fast forward seven years, Pedro suddenly decides to file for divorce from Chantel on The Family Chantel Season 4 finale.

One 90 Day Fiancé fan rewatched season 4 and noticed some major red flags pointing to the Everett family’s theory that Pedro is a scammer. Let’s take a look back at how it all started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aP5RO_0hknBXIN00
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 4 | TLC

Chantel’s family accuses Pedro of being part of a ‘marriage scam’

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Pedro decides to divorce Chantel after seven years together. After moving into his own apartment, Pedro discovers that Chantel had swiped over $250,000 out of their shared business account.

Pedro goes to Chantel’s family’s home to look for her. That’s when her sister, Winter Everett, and father, Thomas Everett, stood up to Pedro, accusing him of being part of a marriage scam .

“It seems like, now, it could be a marriage scam ,” Thomas tells Pedro, who immediately denies it. Pedro argues that if he was really in it for a Green Card, he could have applied for it three years ago if he wanted to. However, they argue that all it proves is that he’s concerned about appearing as a “scammer” to avoid getting caught.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fan believes Pedro has been acting shady since season 4

One 90 Day Fiancé fan rewatched Chantel and Pedro’s premiere season, 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, to find out if their marriage was a scam (via Reddit). The fan noticed many red flags in Pedro’s behavior even before marrying Chantel.

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, Episode 1, Chantel lies to her family about Pedro’s visa, telling them he’s on a student visa to become an aviator mechanic instead of the finacé (K-1) visa. In episode 2, Pedro makes a comment that stands out to the fan. “During a confessional, Pedro says he “didn’t know” he was going to be with an American while craning his neck to stare at the ceiling. Truly weird,” the fan writes.

In episode 6, Pedro admits to the cameras that he frequently pretends not to speak English well to avoid questions. Until the mention of a prenup in episode 9. He tries to manipulate Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas, into trusting him. Fortunately for Chantel, they do not back down.

In episode 10, Pedro talks to his mom, Lydia, regarding the prenup. She shouts, “Don’t sign a thing!” BDays before their wedding, they visit a lawyer to get a prenup written up. However, the lawyer said it’s not possible to do in such a limited amount of time. Chantel’s family, worried about Chantel’s inheritance, prints out a generic prenup online. And eventually, Pedro agrees to sign it, and the pair get married in a small wedding in a park.

Another major red flag was during the tell-all episode when Pedro says his friends think he’s a scammer. And Pedro mentioned that he had Chantel’s phone password but that she could not have his. “After re-watching, I don’t think we can really blame Chantel for her family distrusting Pedro,” the fan concludes.

Was Chantels’ family right all along about Pedro?

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Chantel reveals Pedro’s strange behavior to her family. Such as Pedro coming home drunk every night, avoiding intimacy with her for over a year, and secretly withdrawing large sums of money from their joint bank account. The family is now even more confident that Pedro was using Chantel for a Green Card and money.

“We thought he was here for good intentions. He’s not here for good intentions. He’s here for his own agenda,” Thomas says. “To go from closing on a house to suddenly wanting a divorce is really, I would say, just bizarre and questionable,” adds Karen.

“I’ve always had my doubts about Pedro from the beginning. But I really gave him a chance to try to like, ‘Okay, maybe I might have misjudged him.’ But Pedro showed his hand. Pedro showed his true colors. He’s who I thought he was,” Chantel’s brother, River Everett, tells the cameras.

Does this prove that Pedro married Chantel for all of the wrong reasons? Perhaps fans will never know the truth. Here’s hoping there will be more seasons of The Family Chantel soon to answer these questions.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel’s Last-Ditch Effort To Fix Her Marriage With Pedro Backfires

Comments / 4

In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
NORCROSS, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday

June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
CELEBRITIES
