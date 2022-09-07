ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denzel Washington Once Felt the Movie He Was Most Proud of Was Buried by the Film Studio

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Actor Denzel Washington has starred in many memorable movies in the course of his long acting career. But he felt the film he held closest to his heart might have been hurt due to studio interference.

Denzel Washington once starred in the biopic ‘The Hurricane’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swfNH_0hknBWPe00
Denzel Washington | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

1999 saw Denzel Washington cast in The Hurricane . The film was a retelling of real-life middleweight boxer Rubin Carter who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1967, but was later acquitted in 1985. Washington first took notice of Carter’s story when he read the boxer’s book, The Sixteenth Round , which Carter wrote while in prison.

“John Ketcham, one of the producers of the film, brought the book, The Sixteenth Round , to my attention. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I just thought it was a fascinating and – in the case of this film – an incomplete book,” Washington once said according to The Guardian .

This prompted the Oscar-winner to fly to Toronto to meet with Carter. Washington asserted that he thought Carter was going to be bitter when they’d first meet. But the late boxer was far from it.

“I met this sweet, little guy who will tell you to this day that he wouldn’t change a thing; that everything that has happened to him has made him a better person, and made him the person that he is today,” he said.

Denzel Washington once felt the movie studio buried ‘The Hurricane’

Washington put in a lot of work to prepare to step into the shoes of Carter. This included getting to know the former boxer, which revealed how much the two had in common.

“And then I spent a lot of time just talking with Rubin and he walked me through his past and how those agencies and individuals affected him in his life. So I just related to the experiences I had and draw from the experiences he told me about to try and shape the character,” he said.

Washington’s work in the film didn’t go entirely unnoticed. Although he didn’t win, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role due to his performance. But the film wasn’t nominated for any other Academy Awards. The movie also earned a modest $74 million at the box-office compared to its $50 million budget according to IMDb .

In a resurfaced interview with Total Film , Washington was a bit disappointed that The Hurricane didn’t perform as well as he’d hoped. Especially since he had great pride in the movie. But the Training Day actor felt the studio was at fault for the way the movie was received.

“The studio didn’t release it properly and it got buried. They were trying too hard to position it for the Oscars and they wound up hurting the movie. But I think it’s one of those films whose reputation will gain over time. It’s the one I’m most proud of, right up there with Malcolm X,” Washington said.

Why Denzel Washington believed ‘The Hurricane’ didn’t receive any Oscars

There was speculation that The Hurricane displayed certain inaccuracies in its story that impeded its chances of Oscar glory. But the Flight actor also theorized that the film focused on a subject that might have been too sensitive for audiences and the Academy.

“The film was touchy because people were murdered and a lot of people felt that Rubin did it. So you’re opening old wounds. Malcolm X was more dangerous, but Hurricane might have been more controversial,” Washington once told Entertainment Weekly .

RELATED: Denzel Washington’s Son John David Washington Went From the NFL to an NFL Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Malcolm X
Person
John David Washington
Person
Rubin Carter
RadarOnline

Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again

Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
WESTPORT, CT
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Film Studio#Film Star#Guardian
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

177K+
Followers
113K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy