New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the longtime public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
GOP’s Nikki Haley stumps for Gov. Brian Kemp
ATLANTA — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hit the campaign trail Friday with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, praising the Republican for reopening Georgia businesses during the pandemic earlier than most of his counterparts. “The courage we have seen from Gov. Brian Kemp has been extraordinary,” Haley told reporters...
