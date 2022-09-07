Read full article on original website
Annual Kite Day in the Park & Andy Gallinas Memorial Fly on October 2nd
In partnership with Lehigh Valley Kite Society and Pocono Kite Symphony, Northampton County Parks & Recreation will sponsor the 31st Annual Kite Day in the Park at Louise W. Moore County Park in Lower Nazareth Township from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday, October 2nd. This year’s event will honor Andy...
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
THE SPOOKIEST SEASON RETUNS TO ARTSQUEST: Calling all the undead, ghouls, ghosts and well-dressed vamps to the SteelStacks
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Get ready to rise from the grave this Halloween weekend for the fifth annual SteelStacks Zombie Ball in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Be prepared, to be scared! Tickets for this spooktacular event are $10 each and are now on sale at steelstacks.org. For exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
‘Fun-filled’ Family Event Planned at Promenade Shops
With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, many businesses and organizations in the area are announcing fall event line-ups and the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is no exception. On Wednesday, the outdoor shopping center in Upper Saucon Township announced an event that will roughly coincide with autumn’s arrival later...
What’s Going On | Luzerne County Fair, Irish-American Festival, Latin Festival
There is lots of family fun to be enjoyed this weekend in our region. The Luzerne County Fair runs through Sunday in Lehman Township. In Stroudsburg, the Pocono Irish-American Festival is back for it’s second year on Saturday. La Mega’s Latin Festival also returns to Kirby Park this Saturday....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
Changes coming to these 14 local Walmarts
Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department. A federal investigation found that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, who owns the Dunkin' Donuts locations Hershey, Hummelstown and Palmyra, violated child...
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
