Politics

thevalleyledger.com

THE SPOOKIEST SEASON RETUNS TO ARTSQUEST: Calling all the undead, ghouls, ghosts and well-dressed vamps to the SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Get ready to rise from the grave this Halloween weekend for the fifth annual SteelStacks Zombie Ball in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Be prepared, to be scared! Tickets for this spooktacular event are $10 each and are now on sale at steelstacks.org. For exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Fun-filled’ Family Event Planned at Promenade Shops

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, many businesses and organizations in the area are announcing fall event line-ups and the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is no exception. On Wednesday, the outdoor shopping center in Upper Saucon Township announced an event that will roughly coincide with autumn’s arrival later...
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
State
New Jersey State
Times Leader

Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA

