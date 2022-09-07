ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Hired as WWE Exec

Former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle was tapped as WWE’s executive VP of talent, the wrestling promotion announced on Thursday. Ventrelle departed the Raiders abruptly in May after 18 years with the organization. He said in a statement to Front Office Sports at the time that he was “fired in retaliation for raising” hostile workplace concerns.
NBC’s NFL Kickoff Audience For Bills-Rams Drops 19%

Big news days and lopsided scores hurt sports TV ratings. Even those of the powerful NFL. NBC Sports is projecting its coverage of the 2022 Kickoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams averaged 21 million-plus viewers Thursday night across its linear and digital channels. That’s down around...
