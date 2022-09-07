A former White House press secretary claimed seeing Donald Trump carry sensitive records in his jacket pocket during his presidency.Alleging mishandling of classified documents, Stephanie Grisham told USA Today that he would put some of the presidential records in his jacket pocket in the presence of staffers who did not have security clearance to see them.“I saw him mishandle presidential records” a lot, she told the outlet, adding that Mr Trump did so in front of officials without clearance to see them and he either did not care or had no idea about the potential national security threat posed...

POTUS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO