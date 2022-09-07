ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

bentonspiritnews.com

Spirit Calendar of Events; Community (September 10-30)

Area vendors offering homemade goods, locally grown produce, perennials and cut flowers, meats and cheeses, coffee, and more! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday, September 10, 17 and 24, Lake Bluff Park, downtown St. Joseph. (269) 985-1111. Free. Lake Bluff Artisan Fair. Handcrafted goods from over 50...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Niles Scream Park opens for the season

NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Scream Park kicks off the 2022-2023 season on Friday. The park is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Ticket information can be found online at https://haunted.org/admission-prices/. Funds gathered from ticket costs will go back into the Michiana community through local charities. In 2021,...
NILES, MI
bentonspiritnews.com

Berrien County Schools Reopen For 2022-23 Year

Labor Day, the traditional end of the summer school, is coming up fast around the corner – and for students, it means the start of another school year across Berrien County. This fall marks the first full year out of the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s dominated students’ lives – since it broke out all over the world, in March 2020.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

City of South Bend to discuss racial wealth equity during two events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will discuss racial wealth equity in the community during two events in September. “Through our research, we are crafting a more equitable future and acknowledge the incredible strength of South Bend residents,” said Assistant Director of Business Development Antonius Northern. “Specifically, for the Black communities located in the LaSalle and Kennedy Park neighborhoods, our research has brought forth an astonishingly rich story of tenacity and trailblazing spirits.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
harborcountry-news.com

A Pure Soul celebration of Neighbor by Neighbor

THREE OAKS — Neighbor by Neighbor’s 5th Anniversary was celebrated Aug. 31 at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks with a “friendraiser” concert by Pure Soul Presents (a diverse collective of world-class musicians devoted to living the electrifying musical history of soul, jazz and the early days of rock ‘n roll).
THREE OAKS, MI
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Parts Maker Coming to La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Tailgate Traditions: Saturday morning mass and Victory March

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - When head coach Marcus Freeman first visited Notre Dame's campus as a recruit 20 years ago, one thing that made an impression on him was Saturday mass held at the Basilica prior to kickoff. Though mass was switched to Fridays during Brian Kelly's time with...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
DOWAGIAC, MI

