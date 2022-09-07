Read full article on original website
bentonspiritnews.com
Spirit Calendar of Events; Community (September 10-30)
Area vendors offering homemade goods, locally grown produce, perennials and cut flowers, meats and cheeses, coffee, and more! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday, September 10, 17 and 24, Lake Bluff Park, downtown St. Joseph. (269) 985-1111. Free. Lake Bluff Artisan Fair. Handcrafted goods from over 50...
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
abc57.com
Celebrate the Monarch butterflies' migration with Save the Dunes
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- On September 18, from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM, join Save the Dunes as they celebrate the journey and migration of the Monarch butterfly through our region with music and food at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge & Supper Club. A portion of the proceeds will...
abc57.com
Niles Scream Park opens for the season
NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Scream Park kicks off the 2022-2023 season on Friday. The park is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Ticket information can be found online at https://haunted.org/admission-prices/. Funds gathered from ticket costs will go back into the Michiana community through local charities. In 2021,...
bentonspiritnews.com
Berrien County Schools Reopen For 2022-23 Year
Labor Day, the traditional end of the summer school, is coming up fast around the corner – and for students, it means the start of another school year across Berrien County. This fall marks the first full year out of the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s dominated students’ lives – since it broke out all over the world, in March 2020.
abc57.com
City of South Bend to discuss racial wealth equity during two events
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will discuss racial wealth equity in the community during two events in September. “Through our research, we are crafting a more equitable future and acknowledge the incredible strength of South Bend residents,” said Assistant Director of Business Development Antonius Northern. “Specifically, for the Black communities located in the LaSalle and Kennedy Park neighborhoods, our research has brought forth an astonishingly rich story of tenacity and trailblazing spirits.”
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
abc57.com
Save the Dunes partners with Mermaid Straw for National Public Lands Day
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Join Mermaid Straw, Save the Dunes, and the National Park Service for the annual National Public Lands Day cleanup event. The event takes place on September 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. This cleanup event concludes a productive season of cleanups hosted on Lake Michigan by...
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
abc57.com
LMC Visual & Performing Arts Department to hold auditions for fall production of Antigonick
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will hold open auditions for the fall production of Antigonick, directed by LMC Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King. Students and community members are invited to participate in the auditions that are set for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday,...
abc57.com
Annual March to the Memorial starts at 9:11 a.m. on 9/11
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The annual 9/11 March to the Memorial begins at 9:11 a.m. on Sunday at the Martin's on Ireland Road. The annual march honors the lives lost in the terror attacks in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania. The 21-mile walk begins at Martin's, 926 Ireland Road,...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
harborcountry-news.com
A Pure Soul celebration of Neighbor by Neighbor
THREE OAKS — Neighbor by Neighbor’s 5th Anniversary was celebrated Aug. 31 at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks with a “friendraiser” concert by Pure Soul Presents (a diverse collective of world-class musicians devoted to living the electrifying musical history of soul, jazz and the early days of rock ‘n roll).
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
abc57.com
Tailgate Traditions: Saturday morning mass and Victory March
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - When head coach Marcus Freeman first visited Notre Dame's campus as a recruit 20 years ago, one thing that made an impression on him was Saturday mass held at the Basilica prior to kickoff. Though mass was switched to Fridays during Brian Kelly's time with...
WNDU
Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
