LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO