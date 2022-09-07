Read full article on original website
Williamsport tennis edges Central Mountain, 3-2
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – It was a match that went to the very end and Williamsport took both doubles to pull out a 3-2 win over Central Mountain Thursday evening. The loss left the Lady Wildcats at 4-3 on the year. Williamsport 3. CM. 2. Claire Long. CM. def Abby...
Penn State tames Bobcats, 46-10, in home-opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – Penn State Football defeated Ohio, 46-10, in its 2022 home opener at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Freshman Nicholas Singleton had a breakout-performance with 10 carries for 179 yards, including 70 and 44-yard touchdowns and a 48-yard run. Singleton’s first career touchdown was the longest run since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run versus Pitt in 2019. His 179 yards are a school record for a Beaver Stadium debut.
Nittany Lions host Bobcats Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State hosts Ohio in Beaver Stadium on Saturday for its home opener. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC. RETURN OF THE MAC: The Nittany Lions will open non-conference play with the Bobcats, the sixth matchup between the schools. Penn State is very familiar with Mid-American Conference teams, having played a MAC team in 19 of the last 20 seasons with the only exception being a Big Ten-only schedule in 2020. Penn State is 28-3 all-time against current members of the MAC and hosts Central Michigan on September 24.
Every Vote Counts
RENOVO, PA – It’s that time of year again, time to vote for your favorite youngster for the Flaming Foliage Future Queen and Escort contest. This year, seven girls and three boys have registered and are looking to get your votes. The contestants for this year’s contest include:...
Megabus, Fullington partner, new bus route includes Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.
“Friends of the Renovo Library” holding September fundraiser
RENOVO, PA- On September 1, “Friends of the Renovo Library” started their first raffle. It will run through September, and end September 30. This month’s raffle is a fall theme (pictured above). There is a total of $120 in gift cards, cash, two gorgeous fall pillows, and...
Commissioners support September as Hunger Action Month
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved a proclamation declaring September as Hunger Action Month. Jennifer Kurelja, agency services manager with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, accepted the proclamation. She encouraged everyone to raise awareness on the issue of hunger in our communities...
Suspect arrested in Dauphin County in JSSB robbery
JERSEY Shore, PA – A little more than a day after a heist at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore, authorities announced an arrest in the robbery. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Chief Nathan DeRemer posted word on the arrest of a 59-old-man in Dauphin County:
