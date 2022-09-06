Schools chief questions TV news report

Edgecombe County Public Schools Superintendent Valerie Bridges disputes a report aired last week by a Raleigh television station that stated the school district “ranks among the five worst counties in the state for the rate of failing schools.”

WRAL apparently based the report on the state Department of Public Instruction’s 2021-22 Performance and Growth Report released on Sept. 1.

“We’ve gone all through the report, and we can’t find out how he came up with his report,” Bridges said Tuesday following an unrelated special meeting of the school board.

“Nowhere in that report do we find anything that would substantiate that,” she added. “I’ve talked to him and he said he would go back through the data and see if he could tell me how he came up with that.”

What the report did show was a drop in the performance levels for Edgecombe County schools.

In 2021-22, the first time in three years that student performance has been tested in North Carolina, nine of the school district’s 14 schools met or exceeded performance goals while five failed. That’s down from 12 and two in 2018-19.

The WRAL report stated that 10 of the 14 are failing — instead of the actual nine out of 14 passing.

“We can’t find that data in the report,” Bridges said.

Phillips Middle School and Edgecombe Early College High School exceeded their goals while G.W. Carver and Coker-Wimberly elementary schools, South Edgecombe and West Edgecombe middle schools, North Edgecombe, SouthWest Edgecombe and Tarboro high schools met their goals.

Schools not meeting goals included Bullock, Princeville and Stocks elementary, Pattillo Middle School and Martin Millennium Academy.

Earlier this year, Bridges told the Tarboro Golden K that before the pandemic and the closure of schools, school district staff and faculty were excited about the upcoming proficiency tests.

“Our staff really felt like we were in a good position to completely turn the corner and have all 14 campuses meeting or exceeding their goals,” she said.

Bridges said that despite the pandemic, closed schools and changing educational models during the pandemic, the district’s grade-level proficiency actually improved.

“It’s like I told (WRAL),” she said. “It’s not fair or appropriate to compare data from a pandemic to a pre-pandemic. It’s like someone telling me that I could run faster last year when I’ve got a boot on my foot this year.”