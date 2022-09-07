Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenClearfield, PA
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersState College, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
Penn State tames Bobcats, 46-10, in home-opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – Penn State Football defeated Ohio, 46-10, in its 2022 home opener at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Freshman Nicholas Singleton had a breakout-performance with 10 carries for 179 yards, including 70 and 44-yard touchdowns and a 48-yard run. Singleton’s first career touchdown was the longest run since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run versus Pitt in 2019. His 179 yards are a school record for a Beaver Stadium debut.
therecord-online.com
Sugar Valley sports update
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley golf team went 1-2 Thursday, beating Sullivan County and being edged out by 4 strokes by Montgomery. The team has a busy week next week, with matches Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Meanwhile the Phoenix volleyball team lost to a tough Williamson team, 3...
therecord-online.com
Nittany Lions host Bobcats Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State hosts Ohio in Beaver Stadium on Saturday for its home opener. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC. RETURN OF THE MAC: The Nittany Lions will open non-conference play with the Bobcats, the sixth matchup between the schools. Penn State is very familiar with Mid-American Conference teams, having played a MAC team in 19 of the last 20 seasons with the only exception being a Big Ten-only schedule in 2020. Penn State is 28-3 all-time against current members of the MAC and hosts Central Michigan on September 24.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
So how much do you know about Lock Haven’s Hill Section? The area around South Fairview Street, say? How much have you really explored that?. If you’re into ghost stories, and you’d like to learn a bit more, and you’d like to help out with a good cause, then September 9th and 10th is the time. Eight PM each night. I’ll be giving haunted tours of the Hill Section of Lock Haven, for five dollars each. The money is going to help with a really good cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Every Vote Counts
RENOVO, PA – It’s that time of year again, time to vote for your favorite youngster for the Flaming Foliage Future Queen and Escort contest. This year, seven girls and three boys have registered and are looking to get your votes. The contestants for this year’s contest include:...
therecord-online.com
Megabus, Fullington partner, new bus route includes Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.
therecord-online.com
“Friends of the Renovo Library” holding September fundraiser
RENOVO, PA- On September 1, “Friends of the Renovo Library” started their first raffle. It will run through September, and end September 30. This month’s raffle is a fall theme (pictured above). There is a total of $120 in gift cards, cash, two gorgeous fall pillows, and...
therecord-online.com
Commissioners support September as Hunger Action Month
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved a proclamation declaring September as Hunger Action Month. Jennifer Kurelja, agency services manager with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, accepted the proclamation. She encouraged everyone to raise awareness on the issue of hunger in our communities...
Comments / 0