The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday afternoon, December 27th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. Both the MDI Girls and Foxcroft Girls are both 1-2. The game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame beginning at 1:15 p.m,.
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (December 19-26) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
The Christmas vacation week will be a busy one for the Ellsworth Eagles and MDI Trojans!. The Eagles Girls and Boys teams start the week undefeated and will have huge tests this week. On Tuesday December 27th they play at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town, against the Coyotes, of which both the Girls and Boys teams are undefeated.
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
Here are the strongest wind reports from the National Weather Service in Caribou for the 24 hour period ending at 4:30 am on Christmas Eve Day (Saturday, December 24th) Frenchville Airport - 77 miles per hour 8:54 p.m. December 23. S Connor - 65 miles per hour 5:34 p.m. December...
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
9 p.m. UPDATE December 24 -The Bar Harbor Municipal Building, located at 93 Cottage St., will serve as a warming center on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25thg from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Individuals will be able to use the 3rd floor auditorium to warm up and charge any electronics....
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
State Police have identified four Maine Maritime students who died in a single-vehicle crash, while three others were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Range Rover was driven by 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, who was injured in the crash. Four passengers were killed. They have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies.
Since November 14th, Amy Boles has been the acting Superintendent of Schools for the City of Ellsworth, when the Ellsworth School Board held a Special School Board Meeting, and accepted the resignation of Katrina Kane as Superintendent and appointed Amy Boles as Interim Superintendent. On Tuesday, December 13th the Ellsworth...
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
Start combing through the closets and up in the attic! You need to find that ugly sweater that you wear just once a year! Friday, December 16th is Ugly Sweater Day and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce wants your picture in your "finest"!. Since 2015, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce...
Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
