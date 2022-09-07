ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

MDI Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Foxcroft Academy – How to Listen/Watch

The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday afternoon, December 27th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. Both the MDI Girls and Foxcroft Girls are both 1-2. The game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame beginning at 1:15 p.m,.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Winter Week 3 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (December 19-26) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Class B North Basketball Heal Points Through Christmas

The Christmas vacation week will be a busy one for the Ellsworth Eagles and MDI Trojans!. The Eagles Girls and Boys teams start the week undefeated and will have huge tests this week. On Tuesday December 27th they play at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town, against the Coyotes, of which both the Girls and Boys teams are undefeated.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll

Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
4 Maine Maritime Students Die in a Single-Vehicle Crash, 3 Hurt

State Police have identified four Maine Maritime students who died in a single-vehicle crash, while three others were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Range Rover was driven by 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, who was injured in the crash. Four passengers were killed. They have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies.
YORK, ME
2022 Living Nativity Friday December 16 in Bar Harbor

It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup

Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]

Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners

The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
BAR HARBOR, ME
