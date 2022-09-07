ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

