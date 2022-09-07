Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Michigan football clobbers Hawaii in J.J. McCarthy’s first start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The dirty little secret about Saturday?. This story could have been written pregame, before the pounding even began. That’s how bad it got. Michigan’s fourth-ranked football team routed the visitors from Hawaii, 56-10, under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, in a game that was never once considered close. The Wolverines scored two plays in and coasted to victory, pushing their record to 2-0 on the season in rather impressive fashion.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: A dominant QB performance and an emotional TD
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team followed a similar script from its opener and walked out of Michigan Stadium with a 56-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (2-0) scored early and often with sophomore J.J. McCarthy making his first career start at quarterback, carrying a 42-0 lead into halftime. They totaled 410 yards in the first half, which is their most in at least the past 25 years.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR – Michigan is 2-0 after another blowout win on Saturday. The Wolverines jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead and rolled Hawaii 56-10 at Michigan Stadium. They outgained the 0-3 Rainbow Warriors 588 yards to 253 and played nearly everyone on the roster. Here are observations and...
Fred Jackson and Mike Hart’s father-son relationship comes full circle at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Fred Jackson has roamed Schembechler Hall countless times during his Michigan football tenure, but on the Tuesday night before the Wolverines’ season opener against Colorado State, he didn’t know where to go. Eager to talk football after returning to the school where he won...
Tickets to see J.J. McCarthy start for Michigan versus Hawaii are going for under $50
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was electric in the first game of the season last week against Colorado State in limited playing time as the backup. This weekend he is expected to get the start at home against Hawaii on Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are going for $50 and even lower. You can get them at:
Michigan 2-0 after dominating Hawaii all night: Live updates recap
Michigan improves to 2-0 with another blowout. Connecticut is up next, next Saturday (Sep. 17), back at Michigan Stadium. - Tylan Hines, a freshman scores on a 54-yard run for Hawaii’s first touchdown of the game, with 11:27 left. It cuts Michigan’s lead to 49-10. - A few...
Michigan injury report, depth chart: Projected Week 2 lineup vs. Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan got more than 80 players into its season opener last weekend, a 51-7 rout of Colorado State. This Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and his coaches hope to duplicate that showing against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), which arrives in Ann Arbor as 50-point underdogs. While the Wolverines should have no trouble notching their second victory of the season, the main storyline revolves around the undetermined quarterback competition.
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
Michigan vs. Hawaii score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Get ready for another blowout, Michigan fans. After beating Colorado State 51-7 in their opener, the Wolverines are a whopping 51.5-point betting favorite against Hawaii on Saturday night and Michigan Stadium. Jim Harbaugh’s team is nearly a lock to improve to 2-0, but the question is, how many points will...
Tickets to see Michigan State versus Akron going for around $20
EAST LANSING, MI - If you’ve thought about going to a Michigan State football game at Spartan Stadium, this weekend might be a good time to attend. Tickets are going for as low as around $20 for the game against Akron at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. You can get them at:
Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
Dexter off to best start in 50 years behind 4 TDs from Michigan commit Cole Cabana
Cole Cabana is clearly on a mission this season and the Michigan commit proved that once again as he led Dexter to a historic, 27-6, win over Temperance Bedford on Friday. The 4-star tailback scored four touchdowns to help Dexter improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1966. Cabana...
The Maize and Blue bucket list: 20 things every Michigan fan must do
ANN ARBOR, MI - Chances are, most Michigan fans have been to the Big House. But what about Spartan Stadium or the Horseshoe? Are you a true Wolverines fan if you haven’t walked through the tunnel into Michigan Stadium, chanted with the Children of Yost or made a trip to the Rose Bowl?
How to watch Lions vs. Eagles: Everything you need to know before season opener
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions open the 2022 regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit is looking to erase its 44-6 beatdown at the hands to these Eagles last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to...
Detroit Lions tickets versus Eagles are hot, but still going for under $100
DETROIT - It’s the hottest tickets in town! So much so, that standing room only tickets have been sold for the Detroit Lions 2022 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on Sunday, September 11. But you can still find some tickets for reasonably cheap. We found a bunch for under $100 at these sites:
Game Day, Ann Arbor! See schedules, rankings and Player of the Week winner
ANN ARBOR – Friday night football returns to Ann Arbor this week. Each football team from the area will hit the field tonight in search of victories to either keep momentum or get back on the winning track.
Detroit Lions defensive outlook: Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill lead new-look attacking front
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have invested a ton of capital on the defensive side of the ball through Brad Holmes’ first two offseasons on the job. That certainly makes sense after the team fielded two of the worst defenses in recent history in 2019 and 2020. The...
What happened to Breanna? Listen to our new season of the Michigan Crime Stories podcast
That’s the voice of Lenard Cobb, and it is the first one you’ll hear as you listen to the new four-part season of our Michigan Crime Stories podcast, “What happened to Breanna?”. Cobb’s eldest daughter would have been 27 this year. But, at 13, she was found...
LB Tahir Whitehead rejoins Detroit Lions to announce retirement after 10 seasons
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons, returning to the team that drafted him back in 2012. Whitehead represents another former Lions player to return to the franchise under the new regime of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The 32-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of Temple back in 2012. Whitehead played six seasons in Detroit, two in Oakland, and one year apiece in Carolina and Arizona.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
