Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football clobbers Hawaii in J.J. McCarthy's first start

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The dirty little secret about Saturday?. This story could have been written pregame, before the pounding even began. That’s how bad it got. Michigan’s fourth-ranked football team routed the visitors from Hawaii, 56-10, under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, in a game that was never once considered close. The Wolverines scored two plays in and coasted to victory, pushing their record to 2-0 on the season in rather impressive fashion.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Overheard outside Michigan's locker room: A dominant QB performance and an emotional TD

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team followed a similar script from its opener and walked out of Michigan Stadium with a 56-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (2-0) scored early and often with sophomore J.J. McCarthy making his first career start at quarterback, carrying a 42-0 lead into halftime. They totaled 410 yards in the first half, which is their most in at least the past 25 years.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan injury report, depth chart: Projected Week 2 lineup vs. Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan got more than 80 players into its season opener last weekend, a 51-7 rout of Colorado State. This Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and his coaches hope to duplicate that showing against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), which arrives in Ann Arbor as 50-point underdogs. While the Wolverines should have no trouble notching their second victory of the season, the main storyline revolves around the undetermined quarterback competition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

LB Tahir Whitehead rejoins Detroit Lions to announce retirement after 10 seasons

ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons, returning to the team that drafted him back in 2012. Whitehead represents another former Lions player to return to the franchise under the new regime of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The 32-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of Temple back in 2012. Whitehead played six seasons in Detroit, two in Oakland, and one year apiece in Carolina and Arizona.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

