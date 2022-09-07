ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.

