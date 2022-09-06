Read full article on original website
New COVID boost shot availability in Juneau.
Guests: Robert Barr, Deputy City Manager, City and Borough of Juneau. Although the urgency is not the same as it was in the beginning of the pandemic, the City and Borough of Juneau still maintains that the need for protection from COVID-19 still exists.
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published...
Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Recognizes artists, businesses and supporters of the arts.
Guests: Reggie Schapp, Operations Manager. Kathleen Harper, Centennial Hall Manager. In honor Kathy Kulkhorst Ruddy, a lover and supporter of the arts, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council recognizes artists, local businesses and patrons of the arts each year. This year the following people will be recognized. Bing Carrillo, Patron...
Garden Talk: Dividing perennials at Jensen-Olson Arboretum
Early fall is a great time to dig up, divide, and transplant perennials. Plants can better adapt to new locations when the weather is cool and they are finished blooming. At the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, horticulturist and manager Ginger Hudson demonstrated how to divide Japanese sedge, or Carex morrowii, that she found creeping into a walkway. She removed it from the ground using her preferred tool — a digging fork.
