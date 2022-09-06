ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID boost shot availability in Juneau.

Guests: Robert Barr, Deputy City Manager, City and Borough of Juneau. Although the urgency is not the same as it was in the beginning of the pandemic, the City and Borough of Juneau still maintains that the need for protection from COVID-19 still exists.
Garden Talk: Dividing perennials at Jensen-Olson Arboretum

Early fall is a great time to dig up, divide, and transplant perennials. Plants can better adapt to new locations when the weather is cool and they are finished blooming. At the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, horticulturist and manager Ginger Hudson demonstrated how to divide Japanese sedge, or Carex morrowii, that she found creeping into a walkway. She removed it from the ground using her preferred tool — a digging fork.
