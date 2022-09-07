Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
xrock1039.com
Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI
In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
Preckwinkle extends application deadline for Property Tax Bridge Fund Program
CHICAGO(CBS) -- Friday is the last day applications will be open for Cook County's Property Tax Bridge Fund program. The program is offering hundreds of millions of dollars in interest-free loans to local municipalities, schools, parks, and more.Information on eligibility and where to find the application can be found here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage reports cost savings with first CNG garbage truck
The city of Portage is already seeing a cost savings by moving its garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas. Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city's first CNG truck costs the city less than $27 per day in fuel costs, compared to almost $91 for the city's newest diesel truck.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage beefs up ordinance penalizing property owners for excessive police calls
The city of Portage is looking to crack down on owners of properties that see a large amount of criminal activity. The city council Tuesday tightened its existing ordinance outlining the penalties for excessive police calls. Police Chief Michael Candiano said the bulk of the problem stems from a few...
$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above. The project will stretch from […]
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers
In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
90 Migrants Are Set to Arrive in Elk Grove Village; Suburban Mayor Said Situation Was Handled in a ‘Haphazard Way'
A northwest suburb of Chicago is expected to host 90 asylum-seekers from Texas, but the village's mayor said he wasn't afforded much time — or notice — to prepare for the migrants' arrival. Elk Grove Village announced that the busload of migrants — who are being sent to...
WATCH: Out Of Control Semi-Truck Crashes Into Illinois Highway Bridge
It slammed right into a concrete bridge support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Forecast: Warm, Partly Cloudy Conditions Set for Saturday as Cold Front Nears
A cold front is headed to the area, but before Chicagoans brace for the shift in weather, they can soak in the warmth Saturday will have to offer. The weekend kicks off with highs in the middle 80s, as the sun will peak through partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should be cooler by the lakefront.
Mayor Lightfoot says she has no plans to change amid Chicago City Council mass exodus
"There's been a lot written about the Great Resignation, aldermen are not indifferent to that," Lightfoot said. "And it's been very difficult over these last couple of years in particular to be a public servant."
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Chicago Bears Weather Forecast: Rainy, Cool and Windy Conditions Expected at Soldier Field
Saturday was a gorgeous day in the Chicago area, with warm temperatures and sunny skies, but that forecast is not expected to hold for the opening day of the Bears’ regular season. The Bears and San Francisco 49ers will renew acquaintances on the shores of Lake Michigan Sunday at...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Wanted on Cook County Warrant for Drug Manufacturing and Delivery Arrested in Morrison Following Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua A. Alvarado of Chicago on East Lincolnway at Bishop Road for a moving violation. Because of the traffic stop, Alvarado was issued a citation for Speeding and was...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2