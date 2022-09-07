ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixmoor, IL

fox32chicago.com

Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
xrock1039.com

Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI

In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage reports cost savings with first CNG garbage truck

The city of Portage is already seeing a cost savings by moving its garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas. Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city's first CNG truck costs the city less than $27 per day in fuel costs, compared to almost $91 for the city's newest diesel truck.
PORTAGE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers

In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
