Albany, NY

104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
WATERFORD, NY
WUPE

MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving

Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs

More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New step dramatically reducing speeding in Albany, city reports

They’re called speed humps. Similar to the “speed bump,” they seem to be working in some Albany neighborhoods, forcing cars to slow down. The city says the speed humps are years in the making, after neighbors advocated for change. Neighbors on Mount Hope Drive say cars come...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
AMSTERDAM, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY

