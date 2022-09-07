Read full article on original website
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving
Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs
More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
New step dramatically reducing speeding in Albany, city reports
They’re called speed humps. Similar to the “speed bump,” they seem to be working in some Albany neighborhoods, forcing cars to slow down. The city says the speed humps are years in the making, after neighbors advocated for change. Neighbors on Mount Hope Drive say cars come...
Police need help finding missing Albany woman
Albany police are attempting to locate an Albany woman who was last seen Saturday morning on New Karner Road.
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
Amsterdam woman wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
An Amsterdam woman has won $1 million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Valerie Kevlin claimed her prize X Series: 20X scratch-off ticket around August 30.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Ballston Spa vs Colonie
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week took us to Colonie as the Raiders played host to Ballston Spa. The Scotties are opening some eyes with a 2-0 start to the season after a dominating 43-0 win over Colonie Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction.
Albany businessman presented Henry Johnson Award
Mayor Sheehan amongst others presented the sixth annual Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service. The award was presented to Angelo "Justice" Maddox Jr.
Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
