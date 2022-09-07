OAKLAND - After a day of confrontations and resistance, the clearing out is now moving ahead full speed. Dozens of Caltrans workers poured into Oakland's Wood Street encampment today as some were making their way out."It's kind of a long story," Matt said as he moved belongings. "Because we didn't know exactly when they were going to bulldoze the place. But we found out about an hour and a half ago."With limited time, and the help of a few volunteers, these were Matt's final hours to get out of this RV, or find a way to move it."I'm trying to...

