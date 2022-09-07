Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
Crews step up cleaning operation at Oakland's Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND - After a day of confrontations and resistance, the clearing out is now moving ahead full speed. Dozens of Caltrans workers poured into Oakland's Wood Street encampment today as some were making their way out."It's kind of a long story," Matt said as he moved belongings. "Because we didn't know exactly when they were going to bulldoze the place. But we found out about an hour and a half ago."With limited time, and the help of a few volunteers, these were Matt's final hours to get out of this RV, or find a way to move it."I'm trying to...
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Oakland to return 5 acres of land to native tribe
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland leaders have plans to return about five acres of city-owned land to a Native American tribe that lived there for thousands of years. Mayor Libby Schaaf made the announcement, saying the city recognizes the genocide committed by settlers and calling it a step to make things right. The land in […]
Fire burns along Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire was burning in Oakland close to Interstate Highway 580 Friday.The fire was reported in the area of Mosswood Park just north of I-580, east of the 580/Highway 24 exchange, and west of Broadway. Smoke from the fire was billowing above the area and was seen for miles around.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Will it survive? Oakland First Fridays festival needs community help as money runs dry
Nearly every month over the past 10 years, the First Fridays Festival has become a cultural staple in Oakland. Now, they may only have enough money to last a couple more months.
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Advisory Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s behind Lake Merritt’s algae bloom?
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The stinky smell, brown sludge, and dead floating fish are enough to keep most people from touching the water in Lake Merritt. But as a precaution, Oakland public works crews posted more signs this week to alert visitors about the lake’s toxic algae bloom, which exponentially grew over the summer. The […]
NBC Bay Area
Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso
A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
NBC Bay Area
BART Approves First Phase of Housing, Office Development Project at Lake Merritt Station
Nearly 500 affordable and market-rate housing units will be built around BART's Lake Merritt station over the coming decade following the approval of the project by the transit agency's Board of Directors on Thursday. The development will include a pair of housing complexes as well as a publicly accessible plaza...
Oakland police searching for missing, at-risk man
The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing, at-risk man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Terrifying video: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" Terrifying dashcam footage shows a road rage shooting in Oakland as a driver narrowly escapes being shot. That victim then tried to file a police report but was unable to do so.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
NBC Bay Area
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Causes Early Wine Harvest Season in Bay Area
The heat wave has forced some Bay Area wineries to harvest earlier than usual. “Last season was our 25th harvest, so this would be number 26,” said David Kent of Darcie Kent Winery in Livermore. But for Kent and the Darcie Kent Winery, the 26th harvest had to start...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
Comments / 4