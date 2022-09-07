ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Former Soda Springs coach charged with 20 counts of rape

SODA SPRINGS — A former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach has been charged with 20 felonies. Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 separate charges of rape, court records show. Some of the court documents pertaining to this case have been sealed by court order. What is confirmed...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer

IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post

The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Bonneville County, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man

BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, officers were called to the area of Seefried Lane on Aug. 27 for an aggravated assault. Dispatchers said a man named Adam Edie had pointed a gun at someone and left in a Toyota Camry.
eastidahonews.com

Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court

A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation

A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police release name of man killed in shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teenage missing since July found safe

IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police identify man shot and killed at motel

CHUBBUCK – Police have identified the Chubbuck man killed in a late night shooting Thursday at a Chubbuck motel. John Walker, 49, died after being shot at the Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue. “The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Arlene J. Messinger

Arlene J. Messinger, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2022, of cardiac arrest at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 E. 49 South. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
AMMON, ID

