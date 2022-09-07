Read full article on original website
Former Soda Springs coach charged with 20 counts of rape
SODA SPRINGS — A former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach has been charged with 20 felonies. Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 separate charges of rape, court records show. Some of the court documents pertaining to this case have been sealed by court order. What is confirmed...
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, officers were called to the area of Seefried Lane on Aug. 27 for an aggravated assault. Dispatchers said a man named Adam Edie had pointed a gun at someone and left in a Toyota Camry.
Murder suspect cries during court appearance, admits on Facebook he committed crime
IDAHO FALLS — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday night posted about his hatred of the victim on Facebook minutes after allegedly committing the crime. That’s according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Mark Bent, 41, is accused of killing Nikolas Bird, 23, over...
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
UPDATE: One person dead, another person taken to hospital after crash on US-20
Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne clarified that three people were involved in the crash. Two people were in a passenger vehicle. One of the victims in the vehicle was killed, while another person was transported to a local hospital. A third person, who was operating a semi-truck, was...
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Police release name of man killed in shooting
IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Police identify man shot and killed at motel
CHUBBUCK – Police have identified the Chubbuck man killed in a late night shooting Thursday at a Chubbuck motel. John Walker, 49, died after being shot at the Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue. “The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences...
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Arlene J. Messinger
Arlene J. Messinger, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2022, of cardiac arrest at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 E. 49 South. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
