Ethereum [ETH] approaches $1,700, but how likely is it to break out

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the span of two days, Ethereum [ETH] has managed to register gains of close to 12%. The price spent a good portion of the previous day consolidating beneath resistance. At the same time, volume indicators showed a healthy amount of demand behind Ethereum’s rally.
ambcrypto.com

SHIB investors must brake the ‘buy pedal,’ despite an impressive 24 hours

Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance over the last thirty-day days has been less than what the cryptocurrency is capable of. While a slump in the market contributed to the fall, the SHIB Army may have expected more. However, it seemed that SHIB heard the cries and acted accordingly. In the...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons

The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

ETH vs. BTC: A change of scenario in the futures market has left BTC at #2

Bitcoin [BTC]‘s ever-dominating rise in the spot market (market cap) has left all rivals behind by a margin. Ethereum [ETH], the closest rival still has miles and miles to go before it could catch up with the king coin. However, what would happen if we change the battleground to...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will Avalanche [AVAX] retest the $19.5 level before offering further gains

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has broken above the $20.4k-$20.5k region which had rebuffed it a week or so ago. Over the weekend, reduced volume and heightened volatility could arise. In the short term, both Bitcoin and Avalanche [AVAX] have a bullish bias.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano may be ready for a bull-run, but will ADA share the common goal

Cardano [ADA] is all set to launch its new Vasil hard fork this month. However, the blockchain also registered a commendable performance last week by gaining more than 5% in the last seven days. With this, it outperformed several other cryptos with higher market capitalization, including Ethereum [ETH] that is...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: What experts think of BTC’s price trajectory in 2022

Bitcoin [BTC] has been witnessing some turbulences in the last few days. The price of the king coin and other cryptocurrencies dropped on 5 September. At press, the king coin was changing hands at $19,307 after noting a 2.99% increase over the last day. However, in the past seven days, it declined by 3.85%.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?

Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin on a knife’s edge; should investors wait for mid-week clarity

Litecoin [LTC] experienced some selling pressure at the start of the week as the bears took over market dominance. The resulting downside has subsequently pushed LTC towards its August support level, thus entering an uncertainty zone. The level of uncertainty among Litecoin’s investors is evident in its supply distribution.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] can offer short-term trading opportunity here

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has a market cap of $6.7 billion, despite being dubbed a meme coin. Long-term investors in crypto are not likely to be enthused by the prospects of Shiba Inu.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?

Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity

As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot [DOT] can witness some upside thanks to this upgrade

Polkadot [DOT] developers recently launched a new network upgrade to modify the Polkadot Runtime to v9270. After the upgrade was launched, DOT’s price corresponded and started gaining upward momentum. DOT recently witnessed a plunge in its price as it went to as low as $6.7 on 7 September. However,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge

The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous

Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
