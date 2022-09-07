Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest surge may not last long and the culprit is none other than…
The price per Bitcoin [BTC] grew by 5.16% in the last 24 hours, and stood at $21,612.76 as per data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The king coin was impacted by the broader financial assets market drawdown. This led to the price falling by 12% in August alone. However, the BTC market...
Ethereum [ETH] approaches $1,700, but how likely is it to break out
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the span of two days, Ethereum [ETH] has managed to register gains of close to 12%. The price spent a good portion of the previous day consolidating beneath resistance. At the same time, volume indicators showed a healthy amount of demand behind Ethereum’s rally.
Why Solana [SOL] may not be in the clear despite its 13% rally to the $30 range
Solana [SOL] has finally chosen a side in the tug of war that has been going on between the bulls and bears since end of August. The cryptocurrency delivered a strong bullish performance in the last three days after finding support near the $31 price level. SOL previously struggled to...
ETH’s options OI surges by >$4B – Here’s what it could mean for you
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to Bitcoin [BTC]. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls tried to take a stand but failed. Despite the lack of real fireworks in ETH, open interest in futures markets continues to see unprecedented levels.
SHIB investors must brake the ‘buy pedal,’ despite an impressive 24 hours
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance over the last thirty-day days has been less than what the cryptocurrency is capable of. While a slump in the market contributed to the fall, the SHIB Army may have expected more. However, it seemed that SHIB heard the cries and acted accordingly. In the...
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons
The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
ETH vs. BTC: A change of scenario in the futures market has left BTC at #2
Bitcoin [BTC]‘s ever-dominating rise in the spot market (market cap) has left all rivals behind by a margin. Ethereum [ETH], the closest rival still has miles and miles to go before it could catch up with the king coin. However, what would happen if we change the battleground to...
Will Avalanche [AVAX] retest the $19.5 level before offering further gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has broken above the $20.4k-$20.5k region which had rebuffed it a week or so ago. Over the weekend, reduced volume and heightened volatility could arise. In the short term, both Bitcoin and Avalanche [AVAX] have a bullish bias.
Cardano may be ready for a bull-run, but will ADA share the common goal
Cardano [ADA] is all set to launch its new Vasil hard fork this month. However, the blockchain also registered a commendable performance last week by gaining more than 5% in the last seven days. With this, it outperformed several other cryptos with higher market capitalization, including Ethereum [ETH] that is...
Bitcoin: What experts think of BTC’s price trajectory in 2022
Bitcoin [BTC] has been witnessing some turbulences in the last few days. The price of the king coin and other cryptocurrencies dropped on 5 September. At press, the king coin was changing hands at $19,307 after noting a 2.99% increase over the last day. However, in the past seven days, it declined by 3.85%.
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?
Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
Litecoin on a knife’s edge; should investors wait for mid-week clarity
Litecoin [LTC] experienced some selling pressure at the start of the week as the bears took over market dominance. The resulting downside has subsequently pushed LTC towards its August support level, thus entering an uncertainty zone. The level of uncertainty among Litecoin’s investors is evident in its supply distribution.
Shiba Inu [SHIB] can offer short-term trading opportunity here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has a market cap of $6.7 billion, despite being dubbed a meme coin. Long-term investors in crypto are not likely to be enthused by the prospects of Shiba Inu.
Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?
Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
Polkadot [DOT] can witness some upside thanks to this upgrade
Polkadot [DOT] developers recently launched a new network upgrade to modify the Polkadot Runtime to v9270. After the upgrade was launched, DOT’s price corresponded and started gaining upward momentum. DOT recently witnessed a plunge in its price as it went to as low as $6.7 on 7 September. However,...
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge
The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
