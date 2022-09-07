ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Analysis: Here’s *exactly* why Donald Trump will likely run again

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza and CNN
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

(CNN) — Lindsey Graham knows of what he speaks when he speaks of Donald Trump .

Despite starting out as one of the former President’s most vehement critics, the South Carolina Republican senator has transformed into one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress.

How did he do it? By understanding the psyche of Trump — knowing what makes the billionaire businessman tick.

All of which is why it’s worth paying attention when Graham talks publicly about what he has been telling Trump in private — as he did in a recent CNBC interview.

“I’m literally telling you what I tell him,” said Graham . “If you lose again, the history about who you are and what you did dramatically changes. If you come back, it will be one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. And if you get four more years, you can do big stuff.”

Remember this: Trump is, at heart, a reality TV producer. He’s forever focused on storylines and narratives — always looking for compelling angles and people. (Part of how he decided on who would make up his original Cabinet was whether they looked the part .)

What Graham is selling Trump on then is just such a storyline — the idea of the former President as the comeback kid. The guy whom voters regretted getting rid of four years prior and now have a chance to right that wrong.

Again, here’s Graham channeling Trump during the CNBC interview: “Remember me? I may not be your cup of tea, but when I was President, our border was secure, we had the lowest illegal crossings in 40 years. I did it.”

It’s an argument that will be compelling to Trump. He is — and has always been — deeply invested in the idea of second chances. In 2006 when Tara Conner, who had won the Miss USA crown, was rumored to have been spotted drinking in bars when she was underage, Trump refused to strip her of the crown. (Trump owned the Miss USA event.)

“I’ve always been a believer in second chances,” Trump said at the time . “She left a small town in Kentucky and she was telling me that she got caught up in the whirlwind of New York. It’s a story that has happened many times before to many women and many men who came to the Big Apple. They wanted their slice of the Big Apple and they found out it wasn’t so easy.”

While in the White House, Trump signed the First Step Act, a prison reform measure that afforded second chances to people who had been previously incarcerated. “We believe that every person has unbound potential,” Trump said in 2020 of the law. “It is therefore important that we offer former inmates who have served their sentences and learned from their earlier mistakes the opportunity for redemption through a second chance to become productive members of society.”

There is, of course, one rather large problem with Graham’s whole comeback kid narrative: Trump is still refusing to admit that he lost the 2020 election.

“Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 presidential election?” Trump asked on Monday via his Truth Social website. “They should!!!”

It’s, of course, hard to make a comeback when you can’t admit that you lost in the first place.

But, directionally at least, Graham is right about the shape that a Trump 2024 bid would likely take. It would be a sort of I-told-you-so message, hoping that there is enough buyer’s remorse among people who voted for Joe Biden to put Trump back in office.

The post Analysis: Here’s *exactly* why Donald Trump will likely run again appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump carried secret documents in jacket pocket, former press aide claims

A former White House press secretary claimed seeing Donald Trump carry sensitive records in his jacket pocket during his presidency.Alleging mishandling of classified documents, Stephanie Grisham told USA Today that he would put some of the presidential records in his jacket pocket in the presence of staffers who did not have security clearance to see them.“I saw him mishandle presidential records” a lot, she told the outlet, adding that Mr Trump did so in front of officials without clearance to see them and he either did not care or had no idea about the potential national security threat posed...
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy