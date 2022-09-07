ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Summit Daily News

Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards

Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event

After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Dillon, CO
Dillon, CO
Summit Daily News

Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was...
WOLCOTT, CO
Summit Daily News

Lightning ignites 1-acre fire near Summit County Archery Range

Final update, 4:30 p.m.: Crews are in “mop up mode” now as the fire dies down after twelve buckets of water were dropped via helicopter, Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said. A few hotspots remain, but the fire should be fully contained by 7 p.m. tomorrow.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#Politics Local#Election Local#Dillon Town Council#Summit Daily News
News Break
Summit Daily News

Summit County locals create original fashion built for the outdoors

From handmade jewelry to custom swimsuits, Summit County locals have turned their passion for art and design into viable fashion businesses. Katie Pickens and Nichole Steuart are among the folks in Summit County who have found themselves channeling inspiration from local views into their art and designs. Pickens’ experience in...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Fire crews contain Cemetery Trail Fire to less than 1 acre

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Summit Fire & EMS responded to flames near the Summit County Archery Range. Fire officials think the fire, now called the Cemetery Trail Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews worked through the night to contain the fire, which never exceeded 1 acre in...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit High School senior Evan Reil carves path towards second consecutive playoff berth for Summit boys soccer team

The Summit boys soccer team is already off to a fantastic start to the 2022 season. The team is currently 4-1 with two come-from-behind wins. Senior captain Evan Reil says being able to come from behind and win is a testament to the team’s chemistry and mindset towards their larger goals. After making the playoffs for the first time in seven years last season, the Summit Tigers boys soccer team began the fall 2022 season with the ultimate goal of returning to the 4A state playoffs.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in Copper Mountain bike thefts

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is requesting support identifying a suspected bike thief. Four bicycles were stolen from the Copper Mountain area between Aug. 24 and 25. If someone has any information regarding the stolen bikes or can identify the person in the photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the public is asked to contact Detective Melissa McNeill at (970) 423-8893 or the non-emergency line at (970) 668-8600. Reference case 22-13388 if you provide a tip. Callers may remain anonymous.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: More fun with llamas

I could feel Dom’s warm breath on my neck, and hear his gentle breathing. Some llamas like to stay close, and that was Dom’s case as I led him along the trail to beautiful Lake Charles this August. When we last wrote about our hard-working llamas in early June, their work was just beginning. Since then, Dom and Monty have stacked up quite a few accomplishments.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Youth Hockey creates opportunity for growth on and off the ice

Over the last few years, Breckenridge and the Summit County community has slowly, but surely, become a hockey town. With an arena similar to those seen in small Canadian towns, Stephen C. West Ice Arena — just outside of downtown Breckenridge — offers young, old and even semi-professional skaters the opportunity to be a part of the Summit hockey community.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Tigers boys soccer team returns home after three straight road wins

After winning three straight games on the road, the Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Tiger Field in Breckenridge on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a matchup against the in-league Palisade Bulldogs. The Tigers won games against Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and Atlas Preparatory School to improve to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

