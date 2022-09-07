The Summit boys soccer team is already off to a fantastic start to the 2022 season. The team is currently 4-1 with two come-from-behind wins. Senior captain Evan Reil says being able to come from behind and win is a testament to the team’s chemistry and mindset towards their larger goals. After making the playoffs for the first time in seven years last season, the Summit Tigers boys soccer team began the fall 2022 season with the ultimate goal of returning to the 4A state playoffs.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO