Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.
500-person event space opens in Silverthorne
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain towns
Summit Daily News
Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards
Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
Summit Daily News
TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event
After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Health to offer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine Sept. 14; virus rate drops for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 70 cases per 100,000 people, down from 81 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 7, the county totaled 22 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Daily dogs is discriminating against Summit’s wonderful cats
Regarding your request for submissions to your Daily Dogs series: it is charming, but aren’t you discriminating against the many Summit County felines?. I’ve submitted a number of photos of my cats, but have never been acknowledged. This minority — or even maybe a majority — needs to...
Summit Daily News
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
WOLCOTT — Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was...
Summit Daily News
Lightning ignites 1-acre fire near Summit County Archery Range
Final update, 4:30 p.m.: Crews are in “mop up mode” now as the fire dies down after twelve buckets of water were dropped via helicopter, Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said. A few hotspots remain, but the fire should be fully contained by 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 9, 1922: Baseball and Labor Day go well while another sad accident shocks community
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 9, 1922. The Breckenridge ball tossers won the tournament on Labor Day. The first game was against Alma, as Hartsel and Jefferson had withdrawn from the race. The Alma team was made up of clubs from all over Park County.
Summit Daily News
Preventing poor outcomes: Early cancer detection is vital, doctors say, but barriers — both financial and mental — often get in the way
Editor’s note: This is our second article in a four-part series titled “Peaks, Valleys of High Country cancer,” which publishes every Friday. Part 1 was published Sept. 2. Kathy Jones says a simple suggestion by a physician’s assistant saved her life. He didn’t think anything was...
Summit Daily News
Stair climb and flag raising ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date for Saturday’s event. Summit County will see two planned events to pay tribute to the heroic efforts and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. 110-story stair climb planned for Copper Mountain fire station. Summit Fire & EMS...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Ella Hagen and Dom Remeikis shatter school records at Liberty Bell Invitational
The Summit High School history books were etched with two new names on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Tigers cross-country team traveled to Littleton for the Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational. At Heritage High School in Littleton, teams from across the state of Colorado gathered for arguably the most competitive...
Summit Daily News
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
Summit Daily News
Summit County locals create original fashion built for the outdoors
From handmade jewelry to custom swimsuits, Summit County locals have turned their passion for art and design into viable fashion businesses. Katie Pickens and Nichole Steuart are among the folks in Summit County who have found themselves channeling inspiration from local views into their art and designs. Pickens’ experience in...
Summit Daily News
Fire crews contain Cemetery Trail Fire to less than 1 acre
Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Summit Fire & EMS responded to flames near the Summit County Archery Range. Fire officials think the fire, now called the Cemetery Trail Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews worked through the night to contain the fire, which never exceeded 1 acre in...
Summit Daily News
Summit High School senior Evan Reil carves path towards second consecutive playoff berth for Summit boys soccer team
The Summit boys soccer team is already off to a fantastic start to the 2022 season. The team is currently 4-1 with two come-from-behind wins. Senior captain Evan Reil says being able to come from behind and win is a testament to the team’s chemistry and mindset towards their larger goals. After making the playoffs for the first time in seven years last season, the Summit Tigers boys soccer team began the fall 2022 season with the ultimate goal of returning to the 4A state playoffs.
Summit Daily News
Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in Copper Mountain bike thefts
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is requesting support identifying a suspected bike thief. Four bicycles were stolen from the Copper Mountain area between Aug. 24 and 25. If someone has any information regarding the stolen bikes or can identify the person in the photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the public is asked to contact Detective Melissa McNeill at (970) 423-8893 or the non-emergency line at (970) 668-8600. Reference case 22-13388 if you provide a tip. Callers may remain anonymous.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: More fun with llamas
I could feel Dom’s warm breath on my neck, and hear his gentle breathing. Some llamas like to stay close, and that was Dom’s case as I led him along the trail to beautiful Lake Charles this August. When we last wrote about our hard-working llamas in early June, their work was just beginning. Since then, Dom and Monty have stacked up quite a few accomplishments.
Summit Daily News
Summit Youth Hockey creates opportunity for growth on and off the ice
Over the last few years, Breckenridge and the Summit County community has slowly, but surely, become a hockey town. With an arena similar to those seen in small Canadian towns, Stephen C. West Ice Arena — just outside of downtown Breckenridge — offers young, old and even semi-professional skaters the opportunity to be a part of the Summit hockey community.
Summit Daily News
Béla Fleck gets back to basics with bluegrass in Breckenridge
Béla Fleck is back. It has been 24 years since the acclaimed banjo player toured for a bluegrass album, and 2021’s “My Bluegrass Heart” is a return to Fleck’s roots. Now, the ever-expanding tour of that album is making a stop in Breckenridge. At first,...
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers boys soccer team returns home after three straight road wins
After winning three straight games on the road, the Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Tiger Field in Breckenridge on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a matchup against the in-league Palisade Bulldogs. The Tigers won games against Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and Atlas Preparatory School to improve to...
