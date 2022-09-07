Beloit College's Audrey Ketterer earns salute from Midwest Conference

BELOIT—Beloit College senior goaltender Audrey Ketterer has been named the Midwest Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week, released Monday by the conference office.

The Carlsbad, Calif., native helped the Buccaneers get off to a terrific start in last Thursday’s season opener, recording her first career shutout in a 1-0 victory over Marian (Wis.). Ketterer collected six saves in the game.

The Buccaneers (2-0) will try to remain undefeated on Wednesday when they host Carthage College at 5 p.m. at the Strong Soccer Complex.