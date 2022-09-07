ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit College's Audrey Ketterer earns salute from Midwest Conference

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

BELOIT—Beloit College senior goaltender Audrey Ketterer has been named the Midwest Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week, released Monday by the conference office.

The Carlsbad, Calif., native helped the Buccaneers get off to a terrific start in last Thursday’s season opener, recording her first career shutout in a 1-0 victory over Marian (Wis.). Ketterer collected six saves in the game.

The Buccaneers (2-0) will try to remain undefeated on Wednesday when they host Carthage College at 5 p.m. at the Strong Soccer Complex.

Comments / 0

 

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

