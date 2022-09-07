Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
Grand Rapids seeks community input on plan to restructure school buildings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is asking for the public’s help in developing the district’s new facilities master plan, which could result in major restructuring on campus in the coming years. The district announced 11 town hall sessions for families to learn more about...
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Highway dedication held for Kalamazoo County deputy killed in line of duty
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A highway memorial dedication for Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was held Friday, Sept. 9, to honor the man who was killed in the line of duty. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Sergeant Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty on August 14, 2021, during a pursuit. House Bill 5720 designates a portion of U.S. 131 as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”
Milham Park is getting a new playground for $529K
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park is getting a new playground that the city plans to complete before the end of this year. The total project budget is $529,174 for the playground, Kalamazoo Public Information Officer Michael L. Smith told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
Ionia prison to close amid declining inmate population
One of the four Ionia prisons will be closing in November because of a low prisoner rate.
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Community college remembers founding trustee
A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
After another death, petition calls for safety changes at WMU
After another Western Michigan University student was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last month, a petition calling for more safety measures is gaining traction.
