ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
KALAMAZOO, MI
portagenorthernlight.com

Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall

The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
westernherald.com

WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loy Norrix High School#School Principal#School Administration#K12#Highschool#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kalamazoo Public Schools
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MLive

Highway dedication held for Kalamazoo County deputy killed in line of duty

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A highway memorial dedication for Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was held Friday, Sept. 9, to honor the man who was killed in the line of duty. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Sergeant Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty on August 14, 2021, during a pursuit. House Bill 5720 designates a portion of U.S. 131 as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college remembers founding trustee

A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy