Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
D.C. Suspects Who Robbed And Assaulted Victim Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an robbery and assault...
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
Suspect Arrested for July Gas Station Shooting in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, MD – A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and...
Two men found guilty of murder in 2013 fatal shooting of man in Aspen Hill
A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury convicted two men of murder Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Aspen Hill nine years ago. Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, now 32, of Hagerstown and Bryan Byrd, now 31, of Washington, D.C., were charged in the killing of Alexander Buie in 2013.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Community leaders turn to trap music to stop teen gun crimes
WASHINGTON — As the region brainstorms how exactly to deter youth crime, some community activists are proposing an unconventional method: trap music. On Saturday, Grassroots organizations like Don't Mute DC and Hope in Action in Southeast D.C.'s Check It Secret Garden kicked off "Flip the Trap:" a regional initiative that gives artists in the DMV a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize for the best trap song that promotes a positive and constructive lifestyle.
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
Police search for suspect in string of burglaries in NW DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect believed to be tied to at least four burglaries in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, a suspect broke into businesses in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant...
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
Family of 9-year-old hit by car outside of DC charter school files lawsuit
WASHINGTON - The mother of a local nine-year-old, who was hit by a driver outside a D.C. public charter school last December, is now suing the school and its security company. Kaidyn Green was hit by a driver on December 10, 2021, as he was crossing the street outside of KIPP DC Public Charter School located in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
House of DC's shadow representative was struck by gunfire in Southeast
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s shadow representative in the U.S. House says his home in Southeast was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Oye Owolewa says one of the bullet hit right above one of the beds where his friend was staying. "It hits differently when it's in your house, you know?...
Man fires shots, exposes himself and climbs wires in DC prior to arrest
A man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing electrical wires and rooftops in northwest Washington, D.C. The incident started Wednesday and lasted into the early morning hours Thursday. Police told FOX 5 DC the man was experiencing a mental health crisis during the ordeal. The unidentified...
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
Driver Struck Prince George's Officer, Fled: Police
A driver hit and wounded a Prince George’s County police officer in District Heights, Maryland, late Wednesday and led officers on a chase, authorities say. The officer had a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital. Two officers on patrol approached a...
