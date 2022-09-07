ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo

By Christa Swanson
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.

Thirty-two-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Blvd., was killed around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was shot in the head in a hotel parking garage on the 100 block of Lake St. Colston was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was ordered.

The shooting remains under investigation.

