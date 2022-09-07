Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park
With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, a flag raising was held for the U.S. Air Force. The flag was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce!. The event kicked off Friday morning at City Hall. In West Springfield, the countdown...
westernmassnews.com
Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history. Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hampden...
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
westernmassnews.com
Bishop Naylor Community celebration honors local leader’s dedication
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Bishop Naylor Community celebration was held on the corner of King Street and Eastern Avenue. The annual celebration honors Bishop Naylor and his dedication to Springield and its residents. The event included prayers for the community, haircuts for children and much more. “Bishop Naylor wants to...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to grill fire on Alderman Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Fire crews responded to a fire on Alderman Street Saturday evening. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the cause of the fire was determined to be a gas grill by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant
Western Mass., national leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Western Mass., national leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
westernmassnews.com
Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. “Even though she’s not our queen, I think there’s going to be actual tears shed here in America,” said Western New...
westernmassnews.com
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
westernmassnews.com
Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Mattoon Street Festival kicks off in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 49th annual Mattoon Street Art Festival kicked off in Springfield Saturday. The festivities began at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The free art gallery featured many different local exhibitors, food vendors, and strolling musicians. Artists of all ages were in attendance, including 11-year-old Zoe Rivera Johnson, who started her sticker and clothing design business during the pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee City Council denies license request for proposed truck stop
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee City Council denied both license requests for the proposed truck stop that was slated for Burnett Road. Prior to the vote, several Chicopee residents voiced their opposition to the proposed truck stop. For months residents have been protesting the plan and said they did not want any more trucks on the already busy road.
Comments / 0