Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Blasts CM Punk
CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies over the past couple of months. The bad blood began in the spring, when tensions brewed between himself and "Hangman" Adam Page after Page used frowned upon material against Punk in an in-ring promo. Tensions reached a fever pitch on Sunday, when Punk used his AEW All Out press conference to tear into Hangman, former friend Colt Cabana, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That situation led to a backstage fight, which is currently being investigated by an independent firm.
ComicBook
WWE Attitude Era Star Explains Why He Belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame
Ken Shamrock was a staple of WWE programming during the early years of the Attitude Era. And while his run with the promotion only lasted from 1997-99 he still went on to have an accomplished career with multiple runs in TNA (Impact Wrestling) and a stint in New Japan. Shamrock's list of accomplishments in the squared circle includes reigns as WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion and the NWA World Heavyweight Champion as the first man to win the gold under the TNA banner.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Pat McAfee's Replacement on SmackDown
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started off with a bruiser battle between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes, which follows up on Gunther and Sheamus' incredible match at Clash at the Castle. Before that match started though WWE revealed who would be stepping in for Pat McAfee on SmackDown commentary, as McAfee will not be able to appear on SmackDown for a while due to his new commitment to ESPN's College GameDay. At the start of the show, the camera focused on Michael Cole, and then it moved to his right and revealed Corey Graves, who then said that he is incredibly excited to be joining SmackDown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
AEW: Injury Updates for Multiple Stars
It's been a chaotic few days for AEW following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk's now infamous post-show media scrum, the locker room fight that involved him and the company's EVPs, suspensions getting handed down to everyone involved and this week's AEW Dynamite where the world and trios champions were stripped. But aside from all of that, a number of wrestlers on the roster are currently dealing with injuries and updates were made available on Thursday.
ComicBook
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
ComicBook
The Warriors: Come Out To Play Review - A Fun and Fast-Paced Brawl Through the City
The Warriors has become a cult favorite amongst film fans and aficionados, and now the 1979 movie has been brought to the world of tabletop courtesy of Funko Games in The Warriors: Come Out To Play. Players will take control of The Warriors as they attempt to make their way across town to their home turf, but things are going to get dicey along the way, and you'll need to choose your battles, add to your arsenal of cards and weapons, and work together as a true crew to make it there. You can feel the enthusiasm for the film in the presentation, and players have more control over the pace of the game, making for a more customized experience despite the linearity of the adventure. The Warriors keeps the fights coming without overstaying its welcome, and fans of the cult classic will enjoy their time back in the world.
ComicBook
WWE's Bianca Belair and The Street Profits Appearing on MTV's Wild 'N Out
Nick Cannon, D.C. Young Fly, Conceited, Justina, and the rest of the Wild 'N Out crew are welcoming several of your favorite WWE Superstars to the show during the upcoming season, and it's none other than Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and The Street Profits. Belair announced the news that she will be appearing during the upcoming season alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and she appeared with Cannon and the Wild 'N Out cast in three new photos from the episode, which you can check out in the post below. We aren't sure when the episode will air but hopefully, we'll get more information on that soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, Officially Part of The Bloodline
The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was on the line at Clash at the Castle, and at one point it looked as if Drew McIntyre would be the one to put a stop to Roman Reigns' Title reign. That didn't end up happening though, as Solo Sikoa would intervene on Reigns' behalf and help the Tribal Chief retain his Championship, and tonight Sikoa would make his SmackDown debut. Sikoa came out with The Usos and Sami Zayn, and during their promo, it would be revealed that Sikoa is now officially a part of The Bloodline. Sikoa would then be confronted by Drew McIntyre, and after he attacked them and cleared the ring, McIntyre would get a match against Sikoa later in the night.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Reveals Liv Morgan's Extreme Rules Opponent
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was able to counter Shayna Bazler's deadliest moves at Clash at the Castle and continue her Title reign, and now she will defend her Title once again at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Her opponent for the match was set to be decided in a Fatal 5-Way match on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and that match included Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Xia-Li, and Ronda Rousey, who Morgan defeated at SummerSlam to retain her Title. After tonight's match-up, it will be Ronda Rousey who will face Morgan for the Title at Extreme Rules, which takes place next month.
ComicBook
WWE's Naomi and Sasha Banks Return to New York Fashion Week With Bayley
Yesterday the runway of New York Fashion Week had a boost of Boss and Glow power, as Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu walked the runway in some gorgeous looks. WWE's Sasha Banks and Naomi returned with new looks as part of Jessica Jade's presentation today, and they weren't alone, as Bayley was also present in the audience. Trinity posted a photo of all three together by the stage at some point before or after the show, and they expressed how much her friendship means to them, and you can check out the photo and both stars' New York Fashion Week looks below.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
Comments / 0