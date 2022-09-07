Listen to Episode 45 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast
By Kyle Sutherland
The 45th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released.
Week 2 was a roller coaster filled with weather delays and cancellations, along with some exciting last-second finishes. The final slate of nonconference games will be played this week, while others will start conference play.
7A
-Bryant vs Denton Ryan (Texas) was canceled after the two were scheduled to compete in the Battle on the Border Showcase in Shreveport, Louisiana. (:48)
-Top scores and headlines (9:53)
-Can North Little Rock get its struggles turned around? (10:41)
6A
-Week 1 recaps and headlines (16:36)
-Greenwood scores 21 unanswered points to beat Fort Smith Northside on the final play. (18:03)
-Lake Hamilton won a wild finish against Jonesboro. (30:29)
-Top games of the week (33:10)
5A
-Week 1 recaps (33:51)
-Teams that have impressed through two weeks (34:50)
-Top games of the week (40:20)
4A
-Week 1 recaps (41:40)
-Which teams have notched the biggest wins in the first two weeks? (42:20)
-Arkadelphia defeats Hot Springs on the final play. (46:21)
3A
-Week 1 recaps (51:03)
-How big is the Prescott vs. Fordyce game this week? (51:32)
-Top games of the week (54:24)
2A
-Week 1 recaps (54:43)
-Hazen dominates Des Arc 52-0 in the Battle of the Prairie and continues to roll despite low depth. (55:33)
-Top games of the week (57:54)
-Hector vs Quitman "ends" in a 28-28 tie. (58:34)
Comments / 0