Arkansas State

Listen to Episode 45 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

By Kyle Sutherland

The 45th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released.

Week 2 was a roller coaster filled with weather delays and cancellations, along with some exciting last-second finishes. The final slate of nonconference games will be played this week, while others will start conference play.

7A

-Bryant vs Denton Ryan (Texas) was canceled after the two were scheduled to compete in the Battle on the Border Showcase in Shreveport, Louisiana. (:48)

-Top scores and headlines (9:53)

-Can North Little Rock get its struggles turned around? (10:41)

6A

-Week 1 recaps and headlines (16:36)

-Greenwood scores 21 unanswered points to beat Fort Smith Northside on the final play. (18:03)

-Lake Hamilton won a wild finish against Jonesboro. (30:29)

-Top games of the week (33:10)

5A

-Week 1 recaps (33:51)

-Teams that have impressed through two weeks (34:50)

-Top games of the week (40:20)

4A

-Week 1 recaps (41:40)

-Which teams have notched the biggest wins in the first two weeks? (42:20)

-Arkadelphia defeats Hot Springs on the final play. (46:21)

3A

-Week 1 recaps (51:03)

-How big is the Prescott vs. Fordyce game this week? (51:32)

-Top games of the week (54:24)

2A

-Week 1 recaps (54:43)

-Hazen dominates Des Arc 52-0 in the Battle of the Prairie and continues to roll despite low depth. (55:33)

-Top games of the week (57:54)

-Hector vs Quitman "ends" in a 28-28 tie. (58:34)

