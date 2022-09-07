Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
First Coast News
Missing 15-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
Family is looking for 15-year-old Da'Mya Laster. If you've seen her, call 904-630-0500.
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Jacksonville police search for man with active warrant in Southside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Edward Colton who has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with career offender requirements. Colton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat Wagon with Florida tag 'PJZ8Y' attached. He is known to be in the Southside...
Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association wants to extend location of USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you drive into Downtown Jacksonville over the Main Street Bridge, you can see the USS Orleck docked in the water near the Hyatt Regency Hotel. But, how long will the historic ship continue to be there?. The agreement with the city to keep it at...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
First Coast News
Jacksonville police locate missing woman with autism after overnight search
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched overnight for a missing and endangered adult. Thankfully, Selina Hampton was located safely early on Thursday morning, off.
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
Father, son duo join GMJ gang to spread the word about 'Flounder Pounder'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chip Davis and his son Tyler joined Good Morning Jacksonville to talk about their charity fishing tournament 'Flounder Pounder'. This annual tournament is in its 13th year and has raised nearly $1 million for the Jacksonville School for Autism. The Flounder Pounder tournament will be Saturday...
Jacksonville police officer arrested for alleged official misconduct, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an officer on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing. Donzalo Solomon has been arrested after about six years with JSO, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing. Solomon is facing charges for official misconduct and grand theft. The...
Death penalty resentencing starts next week for convicted Jacksonville murderer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Jennifer Embry in Jacksonville will be resentenced next week without a new trial. James Belcher was convicted and sentenced to death in February 1999. The guilty verdict was unanimous, but the death penalty verdict was 9-3, documents show.
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won’t go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video “Who I Smoke,” is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
First Coast News
Jacksonville brothers face child exploitation charges, could spend decades in jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville brothers Jonathan William Brown, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 27, have been indicted in two separate incidents involving possession of child sexual abuse files. Jonathan Brown was charged with possession and receipt of these files, with Joshua was charged with possession. The files Joshua Brown...
First Coast News
What makes a harvest moon unique?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The full harvest moon is out Friday night September 9th - 10th. What’s unique about the harvest moon is it does not always full in the same month, but instead falls on the full moon closest to the Autumn equinox which is on September 22nd.
First Coast News
Sideline 2022 Week 3: Riverside's stout defense is no match for Mandarin's high-powered offense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 3 of Sideline 2022 and we'll be bringing you games from all around the First Coast. Our Game of the Week was a matchup between Riverside (2-0) and Mandarin (1-1). Riverside coming off a 7-6 win over Terry Parker and feature a stout defense...
