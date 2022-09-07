ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Florida State Football#First Coast News#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won’t go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video “Who I Smoke,” is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
FRUIT COVE, FL
First Coast News

What makes a harvest moon unique?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The full harvest moon is out Friday night September 9th - 10th. What’s unique about the harvest moon is it does not always full in the same month, but instead falls on the full moon closest to the Autumn equinox which is on September 22nd.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy