Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again
The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Albert Pujols hits homer No. 697, passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time
Albert Pujols is certainly living up to his nickname these days. Less than 24 hours after matching Alex Rodriguez's 696 career home run total, "The Machine" was at it again Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the ninth inning, Pujols hit career home run No. 697, passing Rodriguez for sole possession of fourth place on the all-time HR leader board.
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay
Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
MLB・
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Shohei Ohtani Throws Fastest Pitch Of Career, But Leave Game Early Due To Blister
Shohei Ohtani did not have an ideal outing on Saturday evening against the Houston Astros. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star did manage to throw 5.0 innings of one-run baseball and included seven strikeouts. However, he allowed six hits and two walks and was forced to leave the game early.
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Watch: Rockies' C.J. Cron hits longest HR of the year, traveling 504 feet
Hitting home runs is nothing new for Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron. A nine-year veteran, Cron has already connected on 172 home runs during his career. However, on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cron hit a ball further than anyone has all season long. In the bottom of...
It’s beginning to look unlikely we see Mike Soroka this season
I always thought Mike Soroka returning this season would be a long shot, but after looking so sharp in his first rehab assignment, I believed we would see him at least at some point during September. Now, that’s beginning to look highly unlikely. Soroka completed his fifth start in the minors since returning yesterday, and while it wasn’t terrible, I wouldn’t call it a step in the right direction either.
MLB・
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
