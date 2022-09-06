Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO