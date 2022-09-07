ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Niyo: McCarthy is last man standing in Michigan's quarterback competition

Ann Arbor — J.J. McCarthy had waited long enough for this moment. So what if he had to wait an extra 60 minutes or so?. McCarthy knew his time would come, and a couple hours before an early-evening thunderstorm pushed back Michigan’s scheduled 8 p.m, kickoff against Hawaii, the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback was enjoying a moment of zen. He sat with his legs crossed, leaning against the goal post in one end zone of the Big House, meditating for 10-15 minutes Saturday, just as he does before every game.
Detroit News

Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii

Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy excels in first start as Michigan overwhelms Hawaii

Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was near perfect in his first collegiate start and has earned the starting job. Cade McNamara, last year’s starter who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record and Big Ten championship, was given the start in the season opener last week, and McCarthy started Saturday night against Hawaii per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s plan to decide the starter after a neck-and-neck competition in preseason camp.
Detroit News

Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii

Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
Detroit News

Rugged nonconference slate kicks off Michigan State basketball season

East Lansing — Michigan State has never shied away from playing a difficult schedule, and that won’t change this season. With games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova highlighting the docket, Michigan State’s 2022-23 schedule was released on Thursday, the same day the Big Ten announced schedules for the entire conference.
Detroit News

'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week

They didn't necessarily like their chances. More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course. So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Detroit News

Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Detroit News

Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits

Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
Detroit News

Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
Detroit News

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Detroit News

TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan

Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
