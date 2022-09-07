Read full article on original website
Niyo: McCarthy is last man standing in Michigan's quarterback competition
Ann Arbor — J.J. McCarthy had waited long enough for this moment. So what if he had to wait an extra 60 minutes or so?. McCarthy knew his time would come, and a couple hours before an early-evening thunderstorm pushed back Michigan’s scheduled 8 p.m, kickoff against Hawaii, the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback was enjoying a moment of zen. He sat with his legs crossed, leaning against the goal post in one end zone of the Big House, meditating for 10-15 minutes Saturday, just as he does before every game.
Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii
Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan first-half observations: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in his first start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to wait another hour to make his first collegiate start, but the delay was clearly not an issue. Because of lightning in the area, kickoff against Hawaii was pushed to 9:01 p.m., the latest start in Michigan Stadium history. The...
J.J. McCarthy excels in first start as Michigan overwhelms Hawaii
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was near perfect in his first collegiate start and has earned the starting job. Cade McNamara, last year’s starter who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record and Big Ten championship, was given the start in the season opener last week, and McCarthy started Saturday night against Hawaii per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s plan to decide the starter after a neck-and-neck competition in preseason camp.
Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii
Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
John Beilein wasn't sure he'd make it at UM; now, he's in Michigan Sports Hall of Fame
It was November 2007, one of John Beilein's first games as Michigan's head basketball coach. It was either against Radford, the season opener, or Brown, the second game. Beilein can't remember which one, and, really, it's not all that important. What is important is what Beilein's son Andrew — then...
Rugged nonconference slate kicks off Michigan State basketball season
East Lansing — Michigan State has never shied away from playing a difficult schedule, and that won’t change this season. With games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova highlighting the docket, Michigan State’s 2022-23 schedule was released on Thursday, the same day the Big Ten announced schedules for the entire conference.
For Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente Award nomination is a family honor
Kansas City, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera, never one to take his own accomplishments all that seriously, doesn’t joke around when it comes to being the Tigers' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which he has been every year for nearly a decade. “I don’t do this for an...
'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week
They didn't necessarily like their chances. More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course. So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits
Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine
Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut. Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago. Forget California rolls and...
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan
Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
