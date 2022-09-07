Ann Arbor — J.J. McCarthy had waited long enough for this moment. So what if he had to wait an extra 60 minutes or so?. McCarthy knew his time would come, and a couple hours before an early-evening thunderstorm pushed back Michigan’s scheduled 8 p.m, kickoff against Hawaii, the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback was enjoying a moment of zen. He sat with his legs crossed, leaning against the goal post in one end zone of the Big House, meditating for 10-15 minutes Saturday, just as he does before every game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO