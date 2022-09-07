Read full article on original website
J Wales
2d ago
….a vote for Mills is a vote for Biden and his policies……inflation, high gas prices, open borders, higher taxes, CovId mandates……Mills fired hundreds of nurses for not takin
Reply
3
Lawrence Chattley
3d ago
At this point I'd vote for anyone besides Mills.
Reply
9
Related
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat. If either wins, they would make history in the state. Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.
WPFO
Maine elected officials, first responders found on Oath Keepers membership rolls
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two elected officials in Maine have been found on leaked membership rolls of a violent, anti-government group. The far-right Oath Keepers are the subject of a new report by the Anti-Defamation League. The civil rights group found more than 500 office holders, law enforcement and active-duty...
Maine elections clerks field 'frivolous requests' in apparent effort to sow distrust
MAINE, USA — Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Gov. Mills, Other Maine Leaders Call on Group to Reverse Lobster's ‘Red List' Warning
Maine's congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills have called on an influential conservation group to immediately reverse their "red list" designation of lobster, or provide evidence to back their "irresponsible" claims that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which...
WGME
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
Save the Maine Lobster Industry
Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster and Maine lobstermen have been doing it for generations, with the first documented catch of Maine lobster dating back to the 1600s. Maine lobstermen are finding themselves under attack yet again by being red-listed by Seafood Watch. The seafood watch program is from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and some restaurants and retailers reference the seafood watch list before they make decisions on purchasing seafood. The concern is that this could have an impact on Maine lobster sales. Maine lobster sales contribute $1 billion annually to Maine's economy.
WPFO
'We're all fed up:' Maine leaders vow to take action to protect lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – There has been a setback for Maine lobstermen already facing new regulations. A federal judge is denying a request from Maine lobstermen to stop restrictions that are aimed at protecting the North Atlantic right whale. Regulators say there are fewer than 340 of the endangered whales...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maine high schooler with passion for climate action wins environmental award
PORTLAND, Maine — I sat down with a young Mainer doing things I never dreamed possible when I was 16 years old. Meet, Anna Siegel, a student at Waynflete School who is spending her time making positive changes for Mainers with the help of Maine Youth Action. Anna’s passion...
mainepublic.org
LePage to campaign with Virginia's governor, raising questions about his plans for public education
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign on behalf of former Maine Gov. Paul LePage in Lewiston on Wednesday, potentially intensifying the debate over public education in this year's election. Youngkin's visit has already drawn fire from Virginia Democrats, who have criticized him for associating with LePage, but it's also...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor talk about ignoring federal laws at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss whether there are any federal laws they would bar state agencies from enforcing. Read the story here.
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
Maine officials lash out at seafood group over lobster boycott
(The Center Square) – Maine‘s political leaders are ripping a California-based group that has called for restaurants to take lobster off their menus over the impact of the industry on critically endangered whales. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s environment-focused seafood watch program’s added lobsters to a list of crustaceans...
Healey inches toward historic first in Massachusetts as progressives get steamrolled
Although progressive activists are cheering the likelihood of shattering several glass ceilings in November, their candidates for secretary of state, attorney general and lieutenant governor lost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl will face off against Democrat Maura Healey on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker following Tuesday's primaries.
WPFO
Maine motorcyclists pay respect to fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Ahead of Sunday's anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, a community in Maine is remembering those lives that were lost. Along with firefighters everywhere who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The Railroad Diner in Lisbon Falls hosted a tribute ceremony and motorcycle ride Saturday...
10 Stores That No Longer Exist in Maine but We Wish Still Did
Maine businesses come and go as the times change, but almost every one who grew up in this state has fond memories of stores they or their parents used to shop out that are no longer around. We asked people to name one of these places on our Facebook page...
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
Comments / 18